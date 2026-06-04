Worker Stops Bringing Her Famous Brownies After Learning Coworkers Were Gossiping About Her

Some people have no problem treating someone badly, and then still expecting to enjoy the perks that come with being their friend.

This residential treatment worker learned that firsthand after finding out several coworkers had been talking about her behind her back.

What made the situation even worse was that the gossip came from people she thought she had a good relationship with.

Still, she continued showing up for her clients and doing the little things that made their time in treatment feel more special.

Then a client’s birthday rolled around, and she decided to make brownies for the celebration.

That’s when a few coworkers found out that being rude to someone doesn’t automatically earn you a brownie.

Read on to see what happened next.

No brownies for you I was working at a residential treatment program. I loved this job and helping the clients in any way I could. At this point, I had just celebrated a year at this job and saw some changes in the workplace. There was a girl who I worked with, who was there for like 4/5 years, she made herself like the top dog, whatever she did, others would join in.

Then, she noticed the woman’s attitude.

One night, as I was about to leave, another coworker came up to me saying the girl from before was taking very negatively about me and making fun of me. I was pretty shocked hearing that. I thought we became friends a few months into me working there. In that moment, I decided to brush it off and see how she acted around me for a bit. She definitely seemed off. I got hurt the one day and was in the nursing station getting wrapped up and she walked in. When I told her I was hurt, she rolled her eyes and the rest of my coworkers really started to avoid me after that.

To get back at them, she made some brownies.

I then heard them talking about me more and had other staff members/clients coming to me telling me things they had said. I was going through a stressful time with that injury. I had to wear a brace, and I was told that I had arthritis and my tendon was inflamed. I had to wear the brace for a few weeks and it made work harder. I had a doctor’s note, but they still pushed me to do things they didn’t want to do because they knew I’d fold under the pressure. So, one night I made brownies. It was a client’s birthday, and I always tried to make the clients birthdays special since they were in treatment celebrating. Everyone loved when I made brownies. I’d hand them out to clients then hand out the leftovers for the staff working that night. This time, I didn’t.

She was very picky about who got a brownie.

I brought some up for certain staff members who asked before hand, but none of the negative Nancy’s asked directly. They just assumed I would give them some. After that, I continued to give other staff brownies that were left overs, and made sure none of them got any. They got so mad they went to our supervisor about it. He said I can either save extra brownies for all staff or make enough for just the clients. I obviously made just enough for the clients after that. I’d give some 2-4 just to do so, and the clients loved it. The clients also saw the things that were happening. They literally know everything in jobs like this, so I was very happy having most of them cheering me on.

Well, it was nice while it lasted!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a woman who reports her creepy coworker to HR after he calls himself her “work uncle” and leaves his number.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about this situation.

They sure do!

It is kinda cute.

This person loves the story.

Good point.

Good for her!

These coworkers had already proven they weren’t very good friends, so it’s hard to blame her for deciding they didn’t deserve any homemade brownies.

And let’s be real, brownies are way too good to waste on people who spend their time gossiping and making someone else’s life harder.

The funniest part is that they got so upset about it that they complained to a supervisor.

Hopefully they learned something from the experience, but somehow that feels a little optimistic.