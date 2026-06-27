“They Treat Me Like a Child”: Stressed Daughter Blasts Entitled Parents Who Explicitly Refuse to Stop Waking Her Up

Everyone needs sleep. That’s why it gets frustrating when the people around you don’t seem to care whether they’re waking you up or not.

This young woman still lives at home while completing an unpaid apprenticeship, so moving out isn’t really an option right now.

Unfortunately, her parents have a habit of talking so loudly at all hours of the night that they constantly interrupt her sleep.

To make matters worse, they get upset whenever someone accidentally wakes them up during the day.

So, it’s not like they don’t know how it feels.

Read on to see exactly what’s going on.

AITA for lowkey being mad at my parents for waking me up all the time I (19F) still live with my parents because I’m doing an apprenticeship that isn’t paid. The issue I have is that my parents absolutely have no regard for the fact that I’m trying to have a normal sleep schedule, which is from like 11 PM to 8 AM (when I don’t have school) and from 9 PM to 5:30 AM (when I do have school). The thing about my parents is, they have a weird sleep schedule. I don’t know how they can function like this, but they do. I wouldn’t even care if it didn’t affect my schedule so much. They get up at 3 AM on most mornings, and they start talking to each other so loudly. My parents are both generally loud people, so it wakes me up every time.

She’s tried talking to them, but it does no good.

For some reason, they also manage to be awake after 11 PM, though, and wake me constantly as well. They don’t even normally talk to each other; they basically yell. It’s funny sometimes, but not when I’m tired lol. I’ve tried to talk to them about it, but they don’t change anything. Even when I ask them to please be a bit more quiet, they just aren’t. Like, they say they will be, so I go back to bed. But then they just continue. Still, not a single day passes without this. The thing that bugs me most about it is that when they take naps during the day and I accidentally wake them (I always try to be as quiet as possible), they get mad and yell at me. AITA?

Eek! That does sound pretty frustrating.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose celebratory post-grad school vacation is being ruined by his family’s insistence he’s being lazy.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit would handle it.

According to this person, she needs noise protection.

That’s about all she can do, really.

Yet another person who suggests earbuds.

This reader thinks her parents sound crazy.

Most people would be frustrated.

Getting woken up once isn’t a big deal. But getting woken up over and over again by the same behavior is a different story.

And the most frustrating part is that the parents already know it’s bothering her. She has talked to them about it, and they keep doing the same thing anyway.

Respect is a two-way street. If they want everyone to respect their sleep schedule, they should show the same respect for hers.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose celebratory post-grad school vacation is being ruined by his family’s insistence he’s being lazy.