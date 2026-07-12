A Coworker Mocked Her Son’s Severe Medical Phobias So She Clapped Back , And Her Coworker Reported Her to the Director

Some conversations are private for a reason, and one coworker learned that lesson the hard way after deciding to weigh in on something that was never meant for him.

A mother was quietly telling a colleague about a terrifying ER visit with her almost 19 year old son, who deals with a severe needle phobia alongside a chronic pain condition, when another coworker, listening in from the doorway of an adjoining office, decided to chime in and mock the whole ordeal.

So instead of staying quiet, she decided to tell him off, laying out every uncomfortable detail for all to hear.

So when she was reprimanded by her boss, she wondered who was really in the wrong.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for calling out a coworker when he commented on me leaving early for my son I have an almost 19 year old son with trypanophobia. It is the phobia of needles and medical procedures. My kid also has EDS and does deal with chronic pain.

So one day, she had to take off to help her son.

I had to leave work early one day to go to the ER with him. It was extremely stressful for everyone involved. Something has to be WRONG for him to tell anyone he has to go to the ER.

She soon faced some backlash from one of her coworkers.

The next day I was telling a coworker about the entire ordeal and another coworker said, “Yeah, I don’t like needles either, but I don’t need my mom to hold my hand when I get one.”

She quickly makes it clear this wasn’t just a casual fear.

So I asked him, “Do you start sweating profusely, break out in hives, tremble uncontrollably, and your heart race to 200 bpm when the doctor enters the room while on sedatives? No? Then you don’t need your mommy. My son needed a guardian there to articulate his medical conditions and give consent if he should lose consciousness, which he did.”

That’s when the boss got involved.

The coworker got mad and I guess tattled on me to the director. The director told me I shouldn’t have spoken to him like that in front of others.

But she still thinks it was him who was in the wrong.

Before people ask, I was in a side office talking to my coworker with the door open. He was standing in the main office area, eavesdropping on our conversation, talking through the doorway.

This coworker sure has some guts speaking to a fellow coworker this way.

What did Reddit have to say?

The irony was surely lost on this self-absorbed colleague.

This coworker was clearly looking for a conflict and he got one.

This user would push harder to stick up for themselves.

This colleague should have known better than to stick his nose where it didn’t belong.

Comparing a documented medical condition involving loss of consciousness to a casual dislike of needles was never going to land well no matter how you slice it.

She never deserved to be reported to the boss when her clearly confrontational coworker is the one who purposely antagonized her.

This was never about justice for her coworker, it was about having the upper hand no matter the cost.

One thing’s for sure: this coworker may have started it, but she sure finished it.

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