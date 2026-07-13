A Devoted Partner Is Reeling After Her Boyfriend Picked a Fight on Her Darkest Day

Losing someone you love is hard enough, but going home and feeling completely alone makes it even harder.

That’s what this woman was feeling after spending the day at her grandfather’s funeral.

After spending the day saying her final goodbye and watching her family grieve, she was more than ready to see her boyfriend. Unfortunately, he couldn’t make it to the funeral because he had to work, and she completely understood that.

But sadly, after a long ride home, the comfort she was hoping for never came.

And even when she admitted she was hurt, the conversation quickly turned into an argument.

Keep reading to see how this whole ordeal unfolded.

AITAH for expecting too much from my bf? My grandfather died, and yesterday was the funeral. My family and I were there the whole day. I (27F) saw my mom and my whole family cry for hours, and I watched my grandma say goodbye to her partner of 60 years. It was a pretty sad day. My boyfriend (37M) couldn’t come. We live two hours away from the city where the ceremony was, and he had to work. It’s okay, I understand. After a long and sad day, I came home expecting some comfort from my boyfriend, but he didn’t hug me, kiss me, or ask how I was. I was bummed and felt alone, so I went upstairs without saying anything.

Immediately, he turned it around on her.

He asked me why I was acting up, and I answered that a hug would’ve felt nice after such a rough day. He started complaining, saying he had a long day at work as well and that I didn’t hug him either. I explained that a long day at work and seeing your grandfather in a casket weren’t the same, and we started arguing. He said I was expecting too much from him, being dramatic, and talking nonsense. I ended up apologizing for my emotions (again). AITA?

Wow! That does not sound like a healthy relationship.

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Let’s check out how the readers over at Reddit feel about it.

She sure does.

Finding someone else probably is her best option.

And you wouldn’t even have to ask.

That he is.

Does he even love her?

After everything she’d been through that day, all she wanted was a hug from the person who’s supposed to love her the most. But no. He couldn’t even do that.

Supporting your partner during one of the worst days of their life shouldn’t feel like an unreasonable expectation.

She really needs to think about what her future looks like with someone who can’t be there for her when she needs him the most. Life only gets harder from here.

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