A Driver Safely Slowed Down for a Group of Horses. Why a Furious Rider Started Screaming That It Wasn’t Slow Enough.

Most people don’t mind being corrected if someone takes the time to explain what they did wrong.

This driver felt the same way after slowing down to pass a group of horseback riders on a rural road.

Even though she drove below the speed limit and gave the horses plenty of room, one rider still flagged her down and insisted she needed to slow down even more.

Genuinely confused, the driver asked how fast she should have been going so she would know for the future.

Rather than answer the question, though, the woman continued yelling and refused to give her a straight answer.

That’s when the driver decided she was done trying to have a polite conversation.

Keep reading to see what happened next.

AITA for matching a woman’s energy who was riding a horse as I was driving by? I (29F) live on the outskirts of a small city and the speed limit is 35mph out here until you get into town. I was driving home from the store, and I noticed a woman and a couple of teenage girls riding horses in the opposite lane as me. I don’t know much about horses but I have heard that they can get spooked by cars and that’s why they wear those blinders when people ride them on the side of the road. That’s the extent of my knowledge, so I genuinely believe I was doing enough by slowing down to 30mph and giving them a wide birth as I passed.

Suddenly, the riders are trying to make her stop.

However, when I came upon them, they started waving their arms at me. I slowed down and rolled my window down and the woman is yelling at me RUDE ** to slow down. I could have just been rude back but I said, “I’m sorry, it’s 35 through here, and I was doing 30.” To which she replied, still yelling and irate, “We’re on horses! You have to go slow around horses!”

Confused, she asked the lady a question.

Look, I don’t mind being corrected, and if I’m wrong educate me so I know, you know what I mean? So I gave her a chance to change her tone, like maybe if she knows I didn’t know she’ll educate me and all will be well right? So I say, “Oh, how slow should I go around horses then?” Because I genuinely wanted to know. I definitely don’t want to spook a horse, or cause an accident or anything like that in the future and that’s why I slowed down to begin with, I genuinely didn’t know I wasn’t going slow enough.

Rather than offer info, the woman started yelling.

This lady continues to yell and she goes, “I DONT KNOW! SLOW!!” And that’s when I decided, man **** this lady. I let her talk crazy to me, I decided to be nice since it was a misunderstanding and she continued to be rude, so I dropped my nice tone and said something smart like, “I slowed down for you. It’s 35, and I was going 30.” Then I rolled up my window and drove off. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but it’s not like the driver was rude.

Let’s see how the fine folks over at Reddit would’ve handled this situation.

This reader thinks horses don’t belong on the road if they’re going to spook.

Here’s someone who thinks she’s fine as long as she learns a lesson.

According to this comment, she was going too fast.

Great advice.

She probably does need to slow down a little more around horses, but that doesn’t mean she did anything wrong. She didn’t know, and that’s exactly why she asked the question.

Instead of yelling, the woman had a perfect opportunity to explain how drivers should safely pass horses. That would have helped this driver and probably anyone else who heard the conversation.

The whole thing sounds like one big misunderstanding that got worse once emotions took over.

Sadly, a calm conversation probably would have solved the problem in less than a minute.

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