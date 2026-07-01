A Former Catholic Joins A Protestant Church With His Wife, But Sparks Gossip After Confronting The Pastor About Long Sermons

Just like any sort of meeting or event, if you go to church, there is a set time it is supposed to start and a set time it is supposed to end. What would you do if you were at church, and the pastor kept talking well past the time church was supposed to end? Would you sit there and listen, grumble quietly, gossip about the problem later, get up and leave, or confront the pastor about the problem?

I know, that’s a lot of options, but most people would probably either sit there or leave if they had somewhere they really had to be at a certain time.

In this story, one man attends a church where one pastor preaches longer than he should. Everyone gossips about this problem, but nobody is bold enough to actually mention it to any of the pastors at the church.

Nobody that is except for the man who wrote this story. Let’s read all about it.

AITA for reporting our Pastor for his continuous overtime “service”? I was a Catholic but not a dedicated one. I believe in Jesus but not much of a church guy and this is why I got no problem adapting to my wife’s religion as a Protestant. My wife’s family is a well-known member of their church which makes our relationship and my conversion quite famous for a little while. This is quite one of the biggest factor why my issue made a big deal right now.

The pastor at the church is the problem.

There’s this Pastor who’s supposed to preach and complete the whole service for 60mins or 70mins at best but always extend to 2hrs above. The service strictly starts at 9:30 and ends at 10:30-40. This Pastor always reached or exceeds lunchtime which is a burden to the old members of the church. Lots of the members are gossiping and expressing their frustration and annoyance to him every after his service. Only I got the nerve to address the issue.

Besides just how long the sermons are, here are some of the reasons OP is annoyed with this pastor.

There was a time one of the members really had to seek medical attention because of tiredness because of his extended service. Another cause of my frustration is there are lots of times he used movies, books and even animes as references where Im extremely well-versed and used it the wrong way. I bloody hate misinformation!

THE LAST STRAW: I lost a nearly quarter-million business deal because I failed to meet my potential partner because of my respect to the church and you probably know who and what caused this!

He told another pastor his concerns.

Few weeks ago, the Head Pastor was invited to my mother-in-law’s birthday party. He took that as an opportunity to talk and asked my how I was doing for my “fresh start”. We talked, we laughed until we’ve talked about the different Pastors who preach in our location. Then, I shared my sentiments about that specific Pastor I was talking about and he said he’ll take care of my concern. Everything’s fixed now, or so I thought, until it reached us that Im being the topic of the talks of the members. Lots of them are indirectly calling me now as ungrateful or awful and it really frustrate me because 90% of the members share my sentiments. The only difference is I dont like to be just another gossiper on the sidelines and carried my concerns to address and solve the issue.

Well, if the longwinded pastor pays closer attention to the time, it’s worth being the topic of gossip. They may be complaining about him now, but if the pastor starts preaching shorter sermons, they’ll be calling him a hero.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who reported some missionaries after frustration over lack of parking boils over.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person comments about the business deal.

Another person thinks he made two mistakes.

This is true. It’s not like church is prison.

This person has a lot of questions.

Here’s my take on the story. I think there are multiple pastors at this church who switch off giving the sermon. OP talked to the head pastor, so the guy in charge, but it’s a different pastor who gives the longwinded sermons. I think the head pastor basically agreed with OP and passed the message on to the other pastor, but apparently he also told someone else what OP said or else everyone wouldn’t be gossiping about this conversation.

It honestly sounds like the church is full of a bunch of people who like to gossip and complain. First, they gossip about the pastor. Then they gossip about OP.

As far as the business deal, that’s all on OP. He could’ve left or scheduled the meeting for another time. He can only blame himself.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.