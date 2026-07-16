A Homeowner Discovered Her Ultra-Meticulous Neighbor Has Been Quietly Returning Her Tree’s ‘Property’

Some neighbors mow their lawns. This one apparently mows, sweeps, blows, and then quietly redistributes yard debris onto someone else’s property when nobody’s looking.

One homeowner discovered a suspiciously neat pile of sticks and twigs stacked under one of her trees, immediately suspecting the meticulous neighbor behind her, a man known for making double passes with his mower, sweeping mulch beds by hand, and obsessively clearing every trace of debris from his own yard.

He has no trees of his own, yet somehow sticks that fell from her trees into his yard have been quietly relocated right back onto her property in a tidy little pile.

She doesn’t mind loose twigs scattered naturally, but having an intentional pile appear that she didn’t create is a different story entirely, and she’s left wondering whether this is worth addressing or simply ignoring.

Keep reading for the full dilemma.

Sticks from Trees I went out back today to do some yard work and noticed a pile of sticks and twigs neatly stacked under one of our trees. I’m pretty sure our neighbor behind us is the creator of this pile.

This neighbor has proved to be difficult in other ways too.

To give some background, he is an obsessive-compulsive property owner. When he mows his lawn, he’ll make two passes around his yard to make sure he gets every blade of grass, he also mows at a very slow speed so he takes three times longer to mow his lawn than the average person.

His behavior is very peculiar to watch from a distance.

He sweeps his mulch beds with a broom to clear off any leaves, he cleans his mower immediately after using it, etc. I’ve watched him walk around his property picking up loose debris. I’ve also observed him using his leaf blower religiously to clean up his lawn.

But this neighbor soon crossed a boundary.

He has no trees on his property. I have also witnessed him trimming our trees because branches were hanging over onto his property (that’s not a problem for me, I know he has the right to do that.) His landscaping is meticulously perfect. What I’m bothered about is the creation of a stick pile on my property. He is gathering sticks that have fallen from our trees onto his yard and putting them in a pile under our tree.

It’s starting to really grind this homeowner’s gears.

I do not walk around picking up small twigs and sticks in my yard. They don’t bother me, but now I have a pile on my property that I did not create. He did. I know I could ignore this behavior, which I most likely will do. And I do not trust my approach if I were to say something to him. But now I have an obvious PILE OF STICKS in my yard because HE is going around HIS yard and putting them back into my yard. Do I have grounds to be a little irritated about this?

It sounds like this neighbor has put this homeowner in a difficult position.

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What did Reddit think?

Maybe it’s best to look the other way on this one.

This user shares his stick-related drama.

This commenter has seen waaaaaay worse neighbors.

Why not make the most of the situation?

There’s a difference between a neighbor trimming overhanging branches, which is well within his rights, and quietly relocating fallen debris back onto someone else’s property just to keep his own yard immaculate.

The pile itself isn’t really the problem, but the deliberate act of gathering and redistributing debris onto her land without a word says something about how he views the property line.

Given how obsessively tidy he is about his own space, it’s a little ironic that maintaining that perfection apparently requires exporting the mess elsewhere.

But ultimately, going after this neighbor may be more trouble than it’s worth.

Sometimes you have to pick your battles, and maybe a pile of sticks isn’t a battle worth picking.

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