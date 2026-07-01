A Landlord Lets Renters Borrow Furniture For Free During A Construction Delay, But A Roommate Demands The Other Pay For It

The only time I ever had a roommate was in college, and we lived in the dorms, which came with furniture. After reading this story, I’m thinking that was pretty lucky since apparently there can be a lot of drama over furniture.

Imagine moving into an apartment with a roommate, and the furniture in the living room was lent to your roommate by the landlord for free. Would you think of the furniture as belonging to the apartment and free for both of you, or would you think it’s reasonable if the roommate wanted you to pay to use the furniture?

In this story, one person is in this exact situation, and the roommate seems really possessive of this free furniture. The landlord clears up the details of the situation, but the roommates are still arguing over who owes what for the furniture and who gets to use it.

I find it pretty bizarre. Keep reading to see if you agree.

AITA Refusing to pay for the free furniture that my roommate earned from the landlord due to the construction delay. My roommate and I recently had a disagreement regarding the free furniture we received from our landlord. The reason for the free furniture was due to a construction delay which resulted in my roommate spending a lot of money on his temporary Airbnb stay. He arrived 2-3 months earlier than I did, leading to increased expenses during his stay at the Airbnb. On the other hand, I was delayed by 2 weeks and also had to spend some money on my Airbnb stay.

Here’s some more context about the free furniture.

My roommate later told me that he wanted me to pay for the furniture as he felt he had earned it through his efforts. I agreed to pay half the price of the furniture because he said that I could sell it once my studies were done. The next month, I found out that the landlord had only lent us the furniture for free, instead of giving us ownership. When I confronted my roommate about this, he claimed that he thought the landlord was giving us the furniture instead of just lending it.

The landlord cleared up the situation, but that didn’t end the drama.

We decided to speak with the landlord, and she informed us that we would have to return the furniture once our studies were done. I called my roommate out as a liar and asked for my money back. My roommate argued that it wasn’t fair as he had earned the furniture and I shouldn’t get it for free. The landlord told us to solve the problem ourselves.

OP tried to make a deal.

I told my roommate that if he felt I didn’t deserve the furniture, he could take my bedroom furniture, but I wanted him to return my money. He returned my money, and I moved my bed, drawer, and study table to the living room. He also stated that I am not allowed to sit on the couch and barstool that the landlord had lent us.

I think I’d want to move out. That roommate is being so unreasonable. The furniture is for the living room in a shared apartment. They both get to use it for free.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about some renters who moved out and left their apartment in the same state of disarray they’d found it in when they moved in.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person kind of considers it a win.

Another person says to ignore the roommate.

This person has questions.

That roommate is being so unreasonable! Even if I bought living room furniture myself, if I were sharing an apartment with a roommate, I wouldn’t tell them they can’t sit on it! That’s crazy!

That roommate isn’t very good at being a roommate. I’d see if there’s any way to get out of the lease. If these roommates were friends before becoming roommates, I doubt that this friendship is going to survive.

I would basically think of the apartment as a semi-furnished apartment at this point. The landlord basically included some furniture to make up for the hassle. It’s not like the furniture belongs to either one of the roommates. Neither one of them should pay anything to use it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got creative with his parking after his neighbors started using his extra spot without asking.