A Man Says His Neighbor Sideswiped His Car And Drove Away, So He Finally Called The Police After More Excuses

Car accidents are stressful enough when both drivers pull over and exchange information. But when someone flees the scene, it gets even harder, especially when the person who did that was a neighbor.

One driver recently found himself dealing with exactly that situation after being sideswiped in their own neighborhood. Although he honked to get the other driver’s attention, the car continued down the road without stopping.

He decided to report the incident, which caused quite the drama in the neighborhood.

Read the whole story below.

AITA for processing a hit and run though insurance? So a couple weeks ago I was sideswiped in my neighborhood by a car. I honked at them but they kept driving. I called the police to report. Thankfully I have a dash cam so I took a picture of the car (couldn’t see the license plate) and posted it on our neighborhood Facebook group and found the person and messaged with them. Now I would have been fine for them to just pay for the damage, it wasn’t a lot, insurance estimate put it around 1,500, but they started questioning if they really hit me, so I was like, “I don’t need to mess with this.”

He didn’t waste any time.

And gave their information to the police to update the police report so that I could then give it to my insurance. The officer told me that since the report had already moved to the next step that it would be a hit and run, that he couldn’t just add the information as if he did it the day of. The parents of the person who hit me obviously think I’m the AH and told me as such.

They kept making excuses.

One of my neighbors whom I was telling about this says I’m the AH because the driver was actually the teenage son who had his learner’s permit and a hit and run is serious, and she says my car is old enough that the scratch and dent don’t matter that much. But I, and my partner, think if they didn’t want to get the penalty for a hit and run, they shouldn’t have hit and ran. If they had just stopped it would have been better for them. Now it sucks that it’s really the parent’s fault who didn’t tell them to stop, but that still isn’t my responsibility. AITA?

Some people have no sense of accountability. They’re not setting a good example for their kid.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about some renters who moved out and left their apartment in the same state of disarray they’d found it in when they moved in.

What did Reddit think?

Yup.

He was neighbourly.

Can’t argue with that.

Another commenter shares their opinion.

Exactly.

This quickly turned into a dispute about accountability and consequences.

The situation escalated because the other party chose to hit and run (or didn’t notice what they did, which is even scarier) and later created excuses instead of being responsible and acknowledging the problem.

The officers explained that adding the driver’s information later would not erase the fact that the incident had originally been reported as a hit-and-run, and even though this is uncomfortable for the person who did it, well, they did do it.

The thing is that the person behind the wheel was reportedly a teenager driving with a learner’s permit. Some neighbors and family members believe the resulting consequences are too severe given the relatively minor damage involved.

I think letting it go without consequences puts everyone on the road in danger, including the driver.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got creative with his parking after his neighbors started using his extra spot without asking.