A Renter Is Living in Total Fear After a Downstairs Neighbor Weaponized a Broom Handle

Living in an apartment means putting up with a certain amount of everyday noise. But it shouldn’t mean feeling nervous every time you walk across your own floor.

That’s how this woman has felt ever since she and her fiancé moved into their new apartment just a couple of weeks ago.

Because she works late shifts, she already tries to keep the noise down when she gets home.

Even so, the downstairs neighbors keep banging on the ceiling whenever they hear what sounds like completely normal activity. For example, they’ve even done it while she was taking a shower and moving laundry from the washer to the dryer.

Now she’s wondering how much longer she should put up with it before getting management involved.

Read on to see what you think about this situation.

Issues with my downstairs neighbor. I work from 3:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. unless I get mandated, in which case I work until 8:30 a.m. I normally get home around 1:30 or 2:00 a.m., but on my mandated days, I get home around 9:30 or 10:00 a.m. It really depends on traffic. Ever since I got this apartment, I’ve been having issues with the neighbors below me hitting their ceiling, which makes my entire apartment floor vibrate. All I’m doing is literally coming home from a long day at work. My fiancée and I have been very mindful that we have neighbors below us and next to us, so we try our best to keep it down. But lately, every time we do anything when we aren’t working, they decide to hit the ceiling. When I was showering, they literally hit the ceiling underneath me while I was trying to take a shower. I haven’t had this apartment very long, but I’m really getting tired of the disrespect.

Unfortunately, her partner doesn’t agree.

Tonight, they did it again while I was moving our laundry into the dryer. My fiancée and I should be able to live in an apartment that WE pay for every month without someone constantly feeling the need to hit their ceiling when all we’re trying to do is live in our apartment. I’ve told my fiancée that I want to take it up with management because it’s been happening since we moved in, and we’ve only had this apartment for about 15 days, maybe a little more. He told me not to go to management unless it gets worse. I personally hate living in an apartment where I have to constantly worry about upsetting my neighbor when all I’m trying to do is live comfortably in my own apartment.

Eek! That would get really old, really quickly.

Let’s see how the fine folks over at Reddit would handle this problem.

This person dealt with that in the 80s.

Well, that last part is true.

Same!

Doing these things could help.

Everyone deserves to feel comfortable in their own home, and that goes for both neighbors.

The downstairs neighbor may honestly think the noise is worse than it is, but banging on the ceiling every time someone takes a shower or does laundry isn’t a real solution. If anything, it’s only making the situation more stressful.

Since this has been happening from the beginning, it probably isn’t going to fix itself. Bringing management into the conversation now may actually help both sides figure out what’s reasonable before the frustration gets any worse.

Sometimes it’s better to deal with a problem early instead of hoping it eventually goes away.