A Simple Gym Crush Turned Into a Professional Nightmare After She Discovered Who His Famous Ex Was

I know there are rules around not dating a friend’s ex, but do those rules apply if you’re new to the friend group and really like the person you’re dating?

In this story, a woman who just moved to a new city for work had to choose between a guy she started dating and her new friend group at work. She chose the guy, and the former friend group is being so cold to her that the supervisor at work even wondered what was going on.

Now, her former friend group is even more upset at her for telling their supervisor the whole story. This leaves her wondering if she really was in the wrong for being honest.

I don’t think she was. Keep reading to see if you agree.

AITA for telling my supervisor the truth as to why my coworker doesnt like me? AITA? I moved to a new city in early April for a job. At work I met this girl who is the same age as me and she was kind enough to invite me to her birthday dinner that weekend. It was my first invite and a chance to meet new people. At her birthday dinner I met a group of girls who were so kind and we exchanged social medias. They would go out every weekend and I went to a few of their outings.

She started dating someone too.

I also met this guy at my apartments gym when I first moved in and we have been on two dates and text and call everyday. I didnt expect to meet someone so quick but I really like him. I went out for brunch mimosas with my new friends and they were discussing relationships and guys. I brought up the guy I was seeing and they all went silent.

They knew the guy.

One of them speaks and says thats her ex, they broke up last summer after a year and a half of dating. I said oh and it went quiet. After we left my coworker texted me saying that if I want to be cool with her and her friends, I cant date the guy Im seeing since its awkward and she hasnt got over him. I thought about it and when he invited me on another date and asked to be exclusive, it made me realize I didnt want to end things.

It’s not like she was really friends with the guy’s ex.

This is a new group I just met and hung out with a few times. Plus I was only friends with my coworker and never spoke to her friend that dated him one on one. When I told her my decision, she called me fake and said I chose a guy over a true friend group and that the girl is devastated. At work she became very rude and doesnt speak to me and the team noticed.

She was honest with the supervisor.

Our supervisor called us both in for a meeting asking what the issue was and she said that I chose to no longer want to be cordial with her. I told the supervisor the full story since that made it seem like I did something horrible and our supervisor was shocked. She said its petty and to drop it and she expected better from my coworker. When we were leaving she called me a jerk saying that I shouldnt have told the story and could have been vague and that Im unprofessional and that she could lose her job since shes already on probation. AITA??

She moved there for the job, not for the new friend group. She chose to protect her job instead of playing along with some mean girl drama. The former friend group is the problem here, not OP.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

The coworker is clearly the problem.

Another person thinks the coworker was the one who was unprofessional.

Seriously! Her coworkers sound so immature!

This is a good point about the boss!

When will these women outgrow their petty, childish ways? You can’t ban everyone you ever meet from dating every ex you’ve ever had! It’s one thing for the coworker not to want to be friends with her, but to be so cold to her at work that the supervisor wonders what’s up is pretty extreme.

I’m glad the boss took OP’s side in the drama, calling the whole thing petty, because it is. I’m also glad OP chose the guy over the catty girl group. They don’t sound like friends worth keeping.

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