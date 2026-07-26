A Standard 60-Day Notice to Vacate Turned Into a Personal Feud When His Roommate Refused to Accept the Real Reason

Getting the boot from a house or an apartment is never easy, because finding a new place to live ain’t exactly the easiest thing in the world these days.

But, if your landlord gives you a 60-day notice for one reason or another, you have to respect their wishes, make a plan, and get busy!

And the last thing you should do is blame the news on your roommate.

That’s what this guy is dealing with and he explained why his roommate is way out of line.

Check out what’s going on here…

Former roommate lost his mind when we were given 60 days notice to vacate the property. “We had some leaking beneath the house that I have rented with different combinations of roommates for the last 12 years. When the landlord investigated he found out there was extensive water damage beneath both of the bathrooms and they basically need to be gutted new ones built. He decided because we live in the Bay Area and he could probably still get decent money for the house as is, he wants to sell, so he gave us 60 day notice to vacate.

That’s just the way it goes sometimes…

We were not on a lease so he has every right to do so. Currently me and my brother live here and had one roommate, my brother’s friend of 15+ years. The minute I informed the room mate of this, he decided he was going to move out that day and would be refusing to pay any further rent. He either moved in with his girlfriend who has her own condo or back in with his parents.

This was a pretty lame move..

Me and my brother do not have that option, and we don’t pay by the room, so effectively what he was doing was sticking us with his portion of the rent for the month while we found a new place. I am not going to burn 12 years of always paying on time, a good relationship with the landlord, and a good recommendation for the next house. So I said I would cut my losses and I would pay for it. Somehow in his mind the roommate blames us for the situation, even though were all required to move out and me and my brother have to leave the Bay Area because we can’t afford it. When he moved out my brother went to talk to him, and he walked past him like he didn’t even know him.

What a jerk…

Since then I have found a number of our things missing, nothing major, but obvious petty things meant to hurt and inconvenience us. So far the list includes half of the pots and pans in the kitchen (he’s never cooked anything in the kitchen and not a single one of those were his), all the power strips in our garage where I had a bunch of TVs set up for a game room out there, the pepper container off the counter (not the salt for whatever reason), the gas canister for our BBQ (which is my brothers BBQ and we have let him cook on all the time he has lived here), and all the toilet paper. He left a anything from his room he didn’t feel like taking stacked on the street (Where now I’m going to have to pay to have it hauled away). Again none of this situation was our doing, we were effected in exactly the same way. Its the most insane behavior I have ever seen.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barn owner who wants to evict a tenant who promised to build stalls but never did.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

His roommate sounds pretty immature…

And petty!

Did I mention that he also sounds like a bit of a baby?

Good thing he doesn’t have to live with this jerk anymore…