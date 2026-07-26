She Noticed Her Roommate Wandering and Confused in the Middle of the Night, Prompting Urgent Health Concerns

Be honest with us…

Have you ever lived with someone who was a total train wreck?

I’m talking about a person who exhibited crazy behavior, was totally unpredictable, and was a complete loose cannon?

Yeah, that’s not a whole lot of fun!

Sure, it sounds like it would be interesting on paper, but it gets old in a hurry, lemme tell ya…

In today’s story, a woman is worried that her roommate might be going off the deep end based on how she’s been behaving, and she’s not sure what to do about it.

Let’s take a look.

My roommate climbed into my bed at 4 am and acted like she didn’t know who I was. “I genuinely don’t know what to make of what happened with my roommate last night and I’m hoping someone can help me figure out whether this sounds like sleepwalking, alcohol, medication, drugs, or something else entirely. For context, this is not the first strange incident.

This sure doesn’t sound good…

My roommate has come into my room in the middle of the night before acting confused and not making sense, but last night was on a completely different level. Around 4 am, I woke up because someone was climbing into my bed. At first I was terrified because I was half asleep and had no idea what was happening. I realized it was my roommate, but instead of getting into the empty side of the bed, she climbed on top of me and was trying to settle into my bed like it was hers.

Get the hell outta here!

I repeatedly told her that she was in my room and needed to go back to her own bed. She would respond with things like “okay,” but then wouldn’t move. It was like she could hear words but wasn’t actually processing anything I was saying. The strangest part was that she didn’t seem to know who I was. We’ve lived together for a long time, but she told me that we had met earlier that night and that I had invited her to sleep in my bed. It genuinely felt like she thought I was a random person she had just met rather than her roommate. Eventually I gave up trying to reason with her because it felt impossible. She fell asleep in my bed and I went back to sleep for a little while. A couple hours later I had to get up for work.

This girl needs some help.

When I turned on the lights, she woke up and started wandering around my room and bathroom acting incredibly strange. She peed in my shower and got urine all over the floor. Then she put her feet in my toilet water. When I tried again to get her to go back to her room, she grabbed my jewelry stand and pulled it off my dresser. After she finally left my room, I discovered a large puddle and trail of liquid throughout the hallway. I honestly have no idea whether it was water, urine, or something else. What makes this even stranger is that her friend, who was with her all night, later told me she didn’t seem particularly intoxicated when they were out. There have been other things that have made me wonder if something more is going on. My other roommate and I once had a genuinely scary experience where we could barely wake her up. We were concerned enough that we thought something might be wrong. Later she said she had taken strong pain medication to “get ahead of period pain.”

She needs to figure out what’s going on here.

I’ve also noticed behavior when we’re out socially that has always struck me as odd. There have been multiple times where she appears to nod off unexpectedly, her eyes roll back into her head, her jaw moves in strange repetitive ways, and she pushes her tongue around in a way that looks unusual. Whenever the topic comes up, she denies taking anything beyond what she normally admits to. She has also been sleeping through huge portions of the day on and off recently.

I’m not trying to accuse her of anything. I’m honestly concerned. This isn’t normal intoxicated behavior in my experience, but I also don’t know much about sleepwalking, medication interactions, or substance use. Does this sound familiar to anyone? If you experienced this with a roommate, friend, or family member, what did it turn out to be?”

Here’s what folks had to say about this story on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who ends up with a problem of their own after calling the city about a shed.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Wow…

Something serious is going on here.

And this would be a tough person to have to deal with all the time.

No doubt about it, her roommate needs some help!