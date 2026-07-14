A Tenant Is Risking Eviction Over a Mandatory “Ghost Pet” Monthly Insurance Charge

Hmmm…this sounds a bit sketchy…

Anytime a landlord tries to squeeze some extra money out of a tenant, you know that they’re up to no good.

When will it ever end?!?!

Likely not…

In today’s story, a renter talked about how their landlord is turning the screws on them to fork over some more money.

Take a look at what they’re dealing with.

Landlord asking me to get Pet Insurance when I don’t even have a pet. “I am a student and rent an apartment in Pennsylvania and the lease required either paying the property manager a monthly fee to handle insurance ($15) or getting my own insurance (which costs me $6 per month). I have been living here for almost a year and a half and have been insured for the entire period. This month, property management started charging me $15 for an insurance charge out of the blue.

Huh?

When asked for a reason, I was told that my existing insurance was rejected for not including Pet protection. The thing is, I do not own a pet. I never have. I also know other people at the property who do not have pet coverage and haven’t been asked to get it added to their insurance.

Is this fishy, or what?

The property management says that these are requirements from a third party insurance provider (Scion group). I have not been informed of any changes in their insurance requirements. Is this legal? How can I fight this? I don’t want to pay for something I don’t even need.”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of friends who were denied a townhome lease because they’re not considered a “family.” Read The Drama →

Let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual weighed in.

This person spoke up.

And another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This is ridiculous, don’t you think?

I know I do!

This guy should stand his ground and refuse.

He’s not about to fork over any more cash to these folks!