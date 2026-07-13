A Tree Fell and Damaged His Fence, But His Neighbor’s Nonstop Harassment is Crossing a Line

Some people, I tell ya…

They complain and moan their way through their lives and it seems like the only thing they truly care about is GRIEVANCE.

And boy, does that get old in a hurry!

The person who wrote this story is dealing with someone like this…and it happens to be their neighbor, which makes things even worse.

Check out why their patience is running out with this person who always likes to start problems.

All over a fence…. What do I do now? “We built a new home two years ago on family owned land. Our portion is 4 acres and we have a chain link fence that runs the perimeter of the property. After we first moved in we had a visit from neighbors that are on the opposite side of our property. A tree had fallen that was based on my side of the fence, but had landed in their backyard. They told me they had an agreement with my Grandfather for 20 years that any trees that fell could be cut up and thrown back over the fence.

Sure, no problem…

My Grandfather passed 5 years ago and I appreciated them coming to ask. I said I would honor the same agreement and all was good with the world. Fast forward to one year and we decided to build an outbuilding. We required a variance from our local city as the building was quite large. We show up to the meeting and there is our neighbor who we made the agreement with complaining about us building. He claimed there would be drainage and mosquito issues. I pulled out a map and showed his home sits 90 ft. above my property’s highest elevation.

What’s the big deal…?

I also have to point out that this barn would never even be seen by my neighbors as my land is so heavily wooded. Eventually the variance was issued and we started building. About a week after we broke ground on the new building we received a visit from our city code enforcement. They showed us a picture of the fence that borders this neighbor’s property. Sure enough the fence was down due to that tree the neighbors said fell 18 months ago! I decided to just appease them and put a deposit down with a fence company to repair the fence. Fast forward to last night. I’m out with my tractor clearing a path for the fence crew who are supposed to show up next week. My land is heavily wooded and it was in the contract that I would make a path and clear any wood off the fence.

What the heck…?

I’m minding my business doing the work necessary and out walks my neighbor. He’s filming me about 3 feet on the opposite side of the fence. I stop my tractor and ask if I can help him. He starts going on about how he’s had to look at a broken fence for 18 months. I informed him code enforcement was the only reason I was made aware and set up a company to come in and repair it as soon as I was made aware. I gently ask him if he remembers coming over 2 years ago and renewing my grandfather’s agreement with him. He literally calls me a liar and said that never happened. I am dumbfounded at this point.

Those are fightin’ words!

He then goes on to tell me how my grandfather was ten times the man I am. I snapped, jumped off my tractor and said some choice words to him. How dare you talk about my deceased grandfather! He got scared, went home, called the police. Police came and said there was no crime committed and for him to stop harassing us. I still have no idea what this dudes issue is even though he apparently has it out for me. I know he won’t be going away, cautiously considering my next steps…”

Here’s what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another reader weighed in.

And this Reddit user spoke up.

Well, this doesn’t sound like much fun, does it?

You can say that again!

What a pain in the neck.

It sounds like this situation is only gonna get worse before it gets better…