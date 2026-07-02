An Aunt Refused To Keep Babysitting After Her Brother Ignored Serious Red Flags About His Daughter, And The Family Exploded

Helping family is one thing. Feeling like you’re enabling serious medical neglect is something else entirely.

This aunt says she has become deeply involved in caring for her two nieces because she works from home and has the most flexible schedule in the family. She handles school pickups, serves as the school’s primary contact, and frequently steps in whenever issues arise. While both girls have challenges, it’s the younger niece, Harper, who has become the center of growing concern.

According to OP, Harper displays severe behavioral, developmental, and possible medical issues that go far beyond typical childhood struggles. She frequently wanders off, struggles to respond when spoken to, has repeated accidents at school, and requires constant supervision both at school and at home. Despite interventions from teachers and school specialists, her parents have reportedly refused to pursue formal medical evaluation.

After yet another exhausting day caring for Harper during a school incident, OP finally reached a breaking point—and drew a line in the sand.

AITA for refusing to help with my nieces until my brother and SIL take my younger niece to a doctor I have 2 nieces, Eloise is 7 and Harper is 5. I work from home and have the most flexible schedule so I handle school pick up for the girls, I’m the first point of contact for the school, and I’ve been chaperoning on field trips lately. Eloise was diagnosed with anxiety and her mom claims she has severe ADHD, which hasn’t been diagnosed. Eloise is a completely normal 7 year old. Harper, on the other hand, actually has some type of severe attention disorder and possibly a stomach issue. I am called to pick her up at least once a week because of diarrhea. She wears pull ups at school due to frequent poop accidents.

Oh goodness no.

Her classroom has 21 students and 3 teachers and one of those teachers has been unofficially assigned to be Harper’s 1-1 because she constantly wanders off. She doesn’t respond when you call her. She’s oblivious to everything around her. She doesn’t share. She will move through groups of people almost without realizing they’re there. She can’t sit at circle time long enough for her teachers to read a story even when they give her toys to play with or let her sit in her teacher’s lap. She is not allowed on field trips unless either I or one of her parents comes with her. Her school’s developmental specialist has come in to observe her and try to get her to participate with the rest of the class, or even just sit down long enough to eat her snack or lunch, with no success.

How sad.

Despite all of this, Harper is reading at a 2nd grade level and doing math at a 1st grade level. Harper has been kicked out of 2 preschools because they can’t handle her and even this current school that has assigned her a 1-1 and has a developmental specialist, psychologist, and an OT on staff is starting to say that this might not be the best environment for Harper. Harper is the same way at home. She forgets to drink water. She doesn’t think to eat until you put food in front of her. Every exterior door and window has child locks and has an alarm because of her tendency to wander off. The majority of my cabinets have multiple child locks because she’s figured out how to get through them. She wears a leash in public because of the number of times her parents and I have lost her in stores.

A…LEASH!

Last week was the straw that broke the camels back. Harper was sent home from school for repeated attempts to climb the fence and for running away during circle time and getting into the art supplies that were set aside for later and at my house her tummy was bothering her so she wanted to be held all the time, meaning I couldn’t work until she was picked up. When my brother came to pick up the girls, I told him I couldn’t do this anymore and that I will not take care of the girls or do anything for school until Harper sees a doctor for all of her issues. My brother still insists that Harper is fine and that me refusing to help with no notice is screwing him over. I refuse to budge and now I have family saying it’s not my place to demand that he takes her to a doctor.

Reddit overwhelmingly sided with NTA, with many commenters expressing serious concern for Harper’s well-being. A lot of readers felt this situation had moved far beyond parenting style differences and into territory that looked alarmingly close to medical or developmental neglect. Based on OP’s description, many were stunned that Harper had not already undergone a full evaluation.

Commenters repeatedly pointed out that Harper’s symptoms—wandering, lack of situational awareness, inability to regulate basic needs like food and water, severe behavioral challenges, chronic accidents, and gastrointestinal issues—raise multiple potential concerns that deserve professional attention. Many noted that early intervention can make a massive difference, and delaying evaluation could significantly hurt Harper’s long-term development and quality of life.

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Most readers also felt OP’s boundary was reasonable. They emphasized that she is not Harper’s parent, and it should not fall on her to continually absorb the stress and logistical burden while the parents refuse to address obvious concerns. While some acknowledged that the parents may be scared or in denial, commenters largely agreed that avoidance is no longer acceptable.

The overwhelming takeaway was that OP isn’t abandoning her family, she’s refusing to keep enabling a situation that clearly needs professional help.

This person says CPS might need to get involved.

This person says as the primary daytime adult, it definitely is her business.

And this person has a lot of valid questions.

At some point, “helping out” stops being support and starts feeling like covering for parents who refuse to face reality.

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