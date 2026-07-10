July 10, 2026 at 11:55 am

An Emergency Hospital Stay Led to One Late Payment—Then Came an Unexpected Ultimatum

by Heather Hall

Nutritional consultant talking to his client

Pexels/Reddit

Generally, getting paid on time is part of running any business.

That’s what this nutrition consultant expected after working with the same client for two years without a single payment problem.

So when a monthly payment didn’t show up as expected, he reached out to find out what happened.

The client apologized and explained that he recently had surgery. However, during the healing process he developed a serious infection that landed him in the hospital and kept him from taking care of much of anything.

Then, a couple of days later, his mother sent his monthly payment for him.

Now, the consultant has warned him that another late payment could end their working relationship, even though stopping the program could affect the client’s health.

Read on to see what you think about how he handled this situation.

AITA for making a ‘sick’ customer pay

I run a business in the health industry offering nutrition advice. Basically a consultancy kind of setup.

I have this client who has been with me for two years. He is on a subscription payment plan. He pays each month, and he has done so for two years with no problems at all.

Last month, I was looking at my accounts and noticed that I hadn’t received his payment. “This is weird,” I thought.

To see what was going on, he gave the customer a call.

I contacted the customer, asking him why I hadn’t received his payment, and his excuse was something to this effect: “So sorry,” he was very apologetic. “I have had surgery recently and have picked up a serious infection, which has left me hospitalized and unable to do anything. I will make sure I pay you ASAP.”

He did eventually pay two days later. Apparently, he got his mother to send the money.

Now don’t get me wrong. I feel for him. I really do. I’m very sorry to hear this. But I don’t consider this a valid excuse in the sense that if you can type a ******* email, then you can click a few buttons to pay me some money for a service that I have **already** provided. It just seems like a cop-out.

Then, he gave him an ultimatum.

I have since told him that if this happens again, then I will be removing him from the system (which will leave him in a terrible situation, as he is halfway through the nutrition program and cycle, which will not be a healthy move at all).

He seemed very annoyed by this.

I am just wondering, was I unfair? I mean, remember, I am in business. I have to make sure my clients pay up, or things will fall apart. I don’t think what I did was unfair. Again, I feel for the guy, but it’s no excuse.

AITA?

Wow! That sounds like a pretty harsh response.

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Let’s see if the people over at Reddit agree with what he did.

According to this reader, he needs to work on empathy.

Late Payment 3 An Emergency Hospital Stay Led to One Late Payment—Then Came an Unexpected Ultimatum

Here’s someone who thinks the client deserved some slack.

Late Payment 2 An Emergency Hospital Stay Led to One Late Payment—Then Came an Unexpected Ultimatum

For this person, it’s all about how you talk to customers.

Late Payment 1 An Emergency Hospital Stay Led to One Late Payment—Then Came an Unexpected Ultimatum

Yet another person who thinks he was wrong.

Late Payment An Emergency Hospital Stay Led to One Late Payment—Then Came an Unexpected Ultimatum

If that’s how he regularly acts, his people skills leave a lot to be desired.

Things happen in life, and when someone ends up in the hospital, paying a bill isn’t always the first thing on their mind.

The client still made sure he paid just a couple of days later, so it’s not like he disappeared or refused to pay.

So, instead of threatening to kick him out of the program, the consultant should probably apologize for how he handled it.

Otherwise, it wouldn’t be surprising if this client decides to take his business somewhere else.

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Author

Heather Hall

Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.

Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.

When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.

Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.

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