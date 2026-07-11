The Patrol Car Crisis: How a Busybody’s Constant Police Calls Pushed a Fed-Up Resident to Plan a Genius Legal Counter-Attack

Imagine living in a really great neighborhood, or at least it would be if it weren’t for one neighbor who is constantly complaining and making up problems that don’t exist.

Would you try to ignore the neighbor or retaliate?

In this story, one couple is in this situation, and the husband is so fed up that he really needed to vent about all the annoying things this neighbor has done. He’s not sure what to do about the neighbor, but he is sick of his antics.

Keep reading for all the details.

My neighbor treats us like hes our landlord My wife and I have lived in our house for about 5 years now. We live in a quiet neighborhood and seem to get along with the neighbors we talk to but the guy next door is the worst. He is unemployed and lives with his mother. They have lived on the block for 40 years and act like they own the whole block.

They do sound really annoying.

I have put security cameras all around my property because I dont trust the guy. When we moved in we seemed to get along Ok, they were at least cordial but they like to tell everyone in the neighborhood what to do. This guy also likes to call the cops for EVERY THING!

They got really upset about something that wasn’t even a big deal.

They live to the right of us and and their driveway is right next to our grass. I usually cut the grass in the front of the property first and then go cut the yard and then clean up. Well apparently I did not clean the driveway fast enough and the old lady came out and ripped me a new one for leaving 3 blades of grass on her driveway. That was the beginning of the end for us.

The other neighbor doesn’t like this awful neighbor either.

The neighbor on the other side of this neighbor was cutting a tree down in his backyard and the jerk next door was yelling at him to quit cutting the tree down and called the cops on him. That guy has filed a no contact order on him. He is also very upset about ppl in his driveway.

I love how he retaliated!

He has come over to lecture my wife and I about getting to many deliveries during lockdown and we need to stop with the deliveries. I increased my Amazon orders since then out of spite. He had the nerve to ask me and my wife when we were going back to work. Like dude you dont have a job.

He’s a liar too.

Yesterday he came to complain that our dog walker let the dog take a dump on OUR grass close to his driveway and he doesnt want to step in that mess walking by his car and we need to talk to her about. I checked the cameras and the dog did number 1. I catch this creep walking around at 1 and 2 in the morning trying to spy on ppl. I am trying to not start anything with this jerk but ive about had enough of it.

Yikes! I’m glad I don’t have a neighbor like that!

Let’s see if Reddit has any advice.

Good fences make good neighbors!

This is a good suggestion.

I like this idea!

Another person votes for continuing to annoy the neighbor.

Annoying the neighbor might be fun, but it’s probably not going to solve the problem. A fence would probably be the best solution, but I also like the idea of calling the police when he’s trespassing and creeping around at night.

Annoying neighbors can ruin the neighborhood.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a trespassing neighbor who takes things one step too far by stealing boulders by night. Read The Drama →