Building Mistake: Neighbor Turns To The City Over A Garage Placement Issue

Imagine moving into a house and deciding to add a garage to your property. What would you do if the builders you hired built the garage too close to the property line which resulted in upsetting your neighbors and costing you money in fines to the city for breaking building code rules?

In this story, one couple is in this situation, and they seem to be mainly upset at their neighbor who complained to the authorities about the building project and got them in trouble.

Honestly, I’d be mad at the builders.

Regardless, they’re upset at the neighbor and not sure what their next move should be.

Let’s read all about it.

My neighbour is costing me a lot of money. Wwyd? My husband and I moved into our house September 2023. We were renting a storage unit for extra things. The house came without a garage, so December my husband hired contractors to build one so that we can give up the storage unit and put our things in there. Building regulations in our country states that you cannot build on the borderline of your yard without neighbours’ consent. The builders clearly understood us wrong, because they built on the borderline when they should’ve built 2.5 metres from it. We thought okay, no problem. We’ll just apply for permission with new plans.

Uh-oh!

The lady behind us had other plans 🙃 She already called the necessary authorities and complained, even before they finished building. My husband went to talk to her and she said she thought it was an apartment, that’s why she complained, but if it’s a garage we can continue. Unfortunately the damage was already done and she already caused trouble for us. We had to pay big fines, redo the building plans, have an engineer come do inspection etc. On top of that, a week later she denied saying we could continue and said that she said to first get the plans approved and then continue (lies).

It gets worse.

The authorities gave us permission papers to have all our neighbours sign. This woman told my husband she doesn’t want us in her yard, so we can leave the letter in her postal box and she’ll fill it in. This morning we find out from her that she went directly to the authorities, denied us permission and complained some more. That was the final straw for us.

She wants ideas for revenge.

We’re about to become neighbours from hell. Please give us some ideas? Lol. Just to bother her, not the rest of our neighbours because we love them. She also has a building on the borderline of her yard, against our yard, so I don’t understand what the problem is. The builders did a really great job and it looks very neat. It doesn’t obstruct any view for her or anything. My husband said he’s going to pour salt water on that building’s roof every day so that it can rust lol.

So, this whole thing is the builders’ problem. They built the garage in the wrong spot. Shouldn’t they have to pay any fines?

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

I completely agree with this comment.

This is a good point.

I like this idea!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a disabled driver who gets revenge on a woman who took a handicapped spot.

This person offers some advice.

I would be mad at the builders not the neighbor. They are the ones who messed up and need to make it right. At the same time, if the neighbor is breaking the same rules, I’d call her out on that too instead of letting her get away with it.

I don’t think these neighbors are going to be friends.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a man who spent days clearing his land only to find his neighbor snuck over and planted a tree. Read Story →