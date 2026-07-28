Co-Parenting Conflict: Exes Disagree Over How To Handle Daughter Quitting Cross Country

Letting a child quit every time something gets hard can create a bigger problem later.

One mother has been dealing with that after her daughter started giving up on nearly every activity she tries.

This time, the 12-year-old joined a summer cross-country team but changed her mind once the weather got hot.

Knowing how miserable it will be to force the daughter to go, her mother said she could quit under one condition.

She had to personally call the coach and tell them.

Read on to see what happened next.

AITA for making my kid call the coach to tell him that she is quitting My kid is a quitter. She wants to try a sport, realizes she doesn’t like it, and then wants to quit. This happens with basically everything she tries. Hobbies, commitments, and so on. It is a frustrating habit that I can’t get her to kick. If I force her to keep doing the activity, then it is a miserable time for everyone. She has a big stubborn streak and will try to make it everyone’s problem. I have forced her to finish things before. It is just not a fun time for anyone.

This time, it’s cross-country.

My daughter is 12 and wanted to join cross country for the summer. Well, now that it is hot, she doesn’t wish to do it anymore (that is the reason she gave) and wishes to quit the team. I told her no and that it will get cooler, but she is adamant she is done. Last night’s practice was not fun. She complained constantly and forgot her water, but luckily a friend had some extra.

She told her to call the coach herself.

I told her that if she wants to quit, then she can call the coach’s number and tell him herself. She hates talking on the phone, has some anxiety with it, and refuses to call him herself. That has been the running deal, and she is upset. My ex is kinda mad at me for this and is claiming I am being a **** and should just let her quit. He thinks I should call the coach’s number instead of making my kid do it. AITA?

Yikes! It sounds like the ex is trying to undermine her.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about what this mother did.

This person has some good ideas.

According to this reader, she should embrace her daughter doing this.

Here’s someone who had a BF like that.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a student who did the math and figured out he was better off skipping school than serving detention if he forgot his ID.

This person thinks it’s a life lesson.

There’s nothing wrong with letting her quit, but she should still take some responsibility for that choice.

She’s the one who decided to join the team, so calling the coach is a fair part of backing out.

And while it may be uncomfortable, that doesn’t mean her mother should step in and do it for her.

At 12 years old, this is probably a good time to start learning how to handle those conversations herself.

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