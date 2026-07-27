Corner Store Customer Watches A Woman Argue About Cash Back And Wave Her Credit Card In The Owner’s Face, So He Sends Her On A Six-Block Walk To Another Store

Some people will create a whole scene just to avoid paying a small fee.

One customer watched that happen after stopping by a neighborhood corner store.

A woman was arguing with the owner because he wouldn’t give her cash back after she bought a candy bar.

There was an ATM right behind her, but she kept pushing the issue and even waved her credit card in his face.

That was about the time the customer decided to help point her toward another store.

Read on to find out why he chose to send her to that specific store.

Shake Credit Card in Cashiers Face? Walk Six Blocks Most neighborhoods in cities have a corner store, or bodega, that neighbors build a bond with over the years. Our store’s owner is an early-60s Palestinian, with his wife and kids running the store. Sweetest people ever. I went in tonight and heard a lady raising her voice at the owner. I picked up what I needed and headed to check out.

The lady is throwing a fit over cash back.

There is this lady, shaking her credit card at the owner, demanding cash back. She’s buying a chocolate bar. The owner gives me the “I’m sorry, this lady is crazy” look. I’m just listening, trying to figure out what is going on. She needs cash for some reason at the expensive restaurant across the street. Probably valet. There’s an ATM right behind her. I realize that she is trying to buy a small item, then ask for cash back to avoid ATM fees. For clarity, most smaller stores only accept cards with a $10 purchase. Some offer cash back.

Then, she gets even closer to the cashier’s face.

This particular ATM fee is $2.50. It’s an honest store. She was basically starting a scene over 50 cents and whatever her bank charged her. She was, instead, hedging all bets on that candy bar. It’s not my store. The owner can handle this. Then she takes it THERE. She starts getting closer, with her credit card shaking, and says, “I just booked a 10-top across the street. You think my credit card isn’t good? Is there another store around here?”

Fed up, he told the woman about another store.

I hopped in, “Yup. Down the street about 3 blocks on your right,” I said, then shot a glance back to the owner. “Hey, play along.” She is super angry at this point for some reason. It’s been at least 5 minutes of this. She glares at him, and asks again, “Is there another store around here?” “Yes, the one he mentioned is right past 27th.” She turned back to me, “Do they offer cash back?”

As it turns out, the other store doesn’t even offer cash back.

I said, “I dunno, maybe?” She stormed out. The other corner store is a long 3 blocks. About a 10-minute walk to and fro. They also don’t offer cash back. If she really needed cash, she either walked down to that store or swallowed her pride and went back to the store she yelled at.

Wow! Now, that’s funny.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit think about what happened here.

This is harsh, but it does seem this way.

Here’s a former cashier who always appreciates that behavior.

Some people may never see it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who totally rearranges her schedule, only to have her boss change plans last minute.

Oh no, this young person is getting the wrong idea.

That woman was completely out of line.

The owner had every right to tell her no. She could’ve used the ATM or gone somewhere else without turning it into a whole production.

Once she started acting like her dinner reservation made her more important, that was it.

Let’s just hope that long walk was what she needed to calm down.

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