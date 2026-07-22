A Customer Argued Another Store Was Cheaper—Then Lost Her Temper Over One Simple Reply

Imagine going to a store to go shopping, and an employee asks you if you need any help. How do you respond? If you don’t actually need help, do you simply say that, or do you take it as your opening to complain about the store and explain why another store is so much better?

In this story, one retail worker shares a conversation she had with a really annoying customer who chose to rant about the prices while praising a competitor. Her reaction when the employee said she doesn’t shop at the rival store was pretty insane.

Let’s read all about it.

Do you HATE saving money?! This story began with a woman who I’ll call Lipstick Lady – this is because she was a regular who always came in and bought a ton of cosmetics, and also because she always wore the reddest lipstick I’d ever seen – I’m talking the kind of red that can exclusively be found in poisonous animals and vampire covens. She is one of those people who literally everyone at my workplace has a story about, and this is mine: I approached LL one day, who was browsing cosmetics, ready to offer Friendly Advice and Good Customer Service.

This customer sounds pretty annoying.

Me: Hello, can I help you find anything today? LL: I doubt it! This makeup is SOOO expensive. You know, I can buy this for HALF this much at OTHER STORE! I don’t even know why I come here. Me: [inwardly] me neither lady LL proceeded to throw 12+ things of makeup in her cart anyways, as I made a second attempt at a friendly conversation:

Me: Oh wow, that’s pretty cheap! I guess I wouldn’t know, I don’t really shop at O.S that often.

The customer’s reaction is pretty crazy.

I smiled up at L with stupid naiveté, as a dark cloud formed across her face. At first shock, then shifted to disgust, as if she had discovered one of her cats drowned in the bathtub. LL: Oh my god. What is WRONG with you? Why wouldn’t you shop at OTHERSTORE? Do you just HATE saving money or something?!

I gaped at her in shock, as she wheeled her cart away to check out at another register. (Apparently too offended by my lack of shopping at a rival store) She was back next week, complaining about the prices and claiming that she was tax-exempt. (She was not)

Some customers are impossible to figure out. Why is she even shopping there if she likes the other store so much, and why would she assume that an employee would shop at a rival store? Crazy.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest that made a scene in the middle of the night, then immediately wished they hadn’t. Read The Drama →

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person loves that shade of red lipstick.

Another person defines venomous and poisonous.

This would’ve been a good comeback.

This is what I was wondering!

Are the employees required to talk to every single customer who walks through the door? If they’re not, since this woman is known to be annoying, I would busy myself with something else and avoid her. It’s not like the woman was asking for assistance. It sounds like she knows her way around the store. Just leave her alone and let her shop.