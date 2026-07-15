Eight Security Deposits. Eight U-Hauls. Inside the Heartbreaking Financial Cycle Draining a Local Professional.

If you haven’t had the pleasure of moving lately, let me fill you in.

It sucks.

It sucks really, really badly.

So you can imagine how annoying and soul-sucking it would be to move over and over and over again.

Jeez, talk about being unsettled…

The man who wrote this story is tired of moving all the time, and he explained why.

Take a look at what he had to say.

How do you all cope with moving every few years? “I’m currently on my eighth move renting property in my city.

This gets really old, really fast…

My wife and I haven’t yet saved up enough for a down payment yet (local property prices are sky-high) so my high “apartment count” comes down to a mixture of sublets and real rentals. Finding long term lets where I live is extremely difficult – so often the end of your tenancy is determined by the whims of your landlord (our current one is ending because our landlord is gifting the place to his daughter so renewing the lease isn’t an option.)

It’s a vicious cycle!

Each move is more complicated and stressful than the last. Each time it becomes harder to get time away from work both for the move itself and the apartment finding process. Between packing and unpacking, each moves consumes a lot of time and stress. In light of my renting experience I can also never really feel at home anywhere I rent. Perhaps this is a philosophy that it’s possible to overcome. But how can you ever feel settled when you’re always one rash landlord decision away from being homeless?

This sounds pretty stressful.

My wife and I are scratching our heads wondering if there’s some secret to making this work that we’re missing. There are some good aspects to renting which appeal to both of us… but the nomadic existence is just too much stress Is this what people who can’t afford to buy have to look forward to for the rest of their lives? It’s exhausting, stressful, and expensive!”

Here’s what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person spoke up.

Another Reddit user had a lot to say.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another reader spoke up.

And this person weighed in.

Ugh, this sounds tough.

Moving never gets any easier!

And the older you get, the harder it becomes.

Maybe he should consider moving to a new city…