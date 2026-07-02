July 2, 2026 at 11:55 am

She Did the Work of Multiple People and Got Written Up for Inconsistency — Her Coworkers Did Less and Faced Nothing

by Benjamin Cottrell

stressed overworked employee

Pexels/Reddit

In toxic workplaces, the most reliable person on the team is often the one who gets the least grace when something slips.

An employee who had been quietly absorbing extra job responsibilities, covering for coworkers, and managing more tasks than anyone else on her schedule got written up for “inconsistency” on two items during an unusually busy stretch.

The worst part? Her coworkers with a longer list of actual violations never saw a write-up at all.

As her boss continued to keep adding more to her plate without ever touching anyone else’s, she was forced to confront the rampant favoritism that was burning her out in record time.

Keep reading for the full story.

Love being told that I don’t do my job, yet, I do my job and my coworkers job.

Love being told that I don’t do my job, yet I do my job and often do my coworkers’ job, and I handle 5-6 different things a day.

That makes it borderline impossible to do the things on my schedule.

The employee is so burnt out they’re starting to feel like it’s some kind of conspiracy.

I genuinely feel like I’m being set up to fail because my boss keeps adding things to my schedule yet never adds anything to my coworkers’ schedules.

On top of my main responsibilities, I was given 5-6 different things on my schedule, and since we’ve been busy due to events and other things on top of that, there are two items I’ve been inconsistent on.

They’ve found it genuinely impossible to keep up with everything on their plate.

I’m going to pick and choose what I can get done on busy days.

I’ve also never heard of anyone getting written up for inconsistency. If that was the case, everyone would be gone.

They feel like they can’t count on this coworker at all to be dependable.

What gets me is that my coworker also “disappears.” There are days where we don’t link up until almost 1:30 because we’re so busy, and I have no idea what she’s done.

Almost everyone, except my boss apparently, knows that I do most of the work.

They start to wonder why their coworker isn’t being held to the same standard.

It sort of feels like a double standard, because I know a bunch of violations other coworkers have committed and none of them have gotten write ups for them.

I also noticed my boss wasn’t asking me for tips about what to do when it comes to my specialty.

To be fair, I was pretty quiet after getting written up, but they also sort of acted like I’ve never done it before.

They’re starting to brainstorm ways out of this crazy situation.

I’m possibly thinking of demoting myself just so they can see how much I do.

It’s very demoralizing to be told you don’t do anything by your boss while your coworker gets away with so much.

What an awful sounding job.

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What did Reddit have to say?

This user has some wise words of advice.

Screenshot 2026 06 18 at 4.37.21 PM She Did the Work of Multiple People and Got Written Up for Inconsistency — Her Coworkers Did Less and Faced Nothing

If you don’t advocate for yourself at work, most times, no one else will either.

Screenshot 2026 06 18 at 4.37.52 PM She Did the Work of Multiple People and Got Written Up for Inconsistency — Her Coworkers Did Less and Faced Nothing

Some people seem to enjoy setting themselves up for failure.

Screenshot 2026 06 18 at 4.38.34 PM She Did the Work of Multiple People and Got Written Up for Inconsistency — Her Coworkers Did Less and Faced Nothing

No one is meant to do this many jobs at once.

Screenshot 2026 06 18 at 4.39.32 PM She Did the Work of Multiple People and Got Written Up for Inconsistency — Her Coworkers Did Less and Faced Nothing

The write-up was never really about inconsistency, and she knows it, which is probably why it stings as much as it does.

A boss who keeps expanding one employee’s responsibilities while leaving everyone else’s untouched isn’t managing a team; they’re managing a workhorse, and at some point the workhorse notices.

This employee could no longer tolerate the clear double standard. She’s been doing the work of multiple people and getting the recognition of none of them.

It’s time to start plotting her escape route — and fast.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bus driver who is sick and tired of covering everyone else’s weekend shifts.

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

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