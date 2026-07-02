She Did the Work of Multiple People and Got Written Up for Inconsistency — Her Coworkers Did Less and Faced Nothing

In toxic workplaces, the most reliable person on the team is often the one who gets the least grace when something slips.

An employee who had been quietly absorbing extra job responsibilities, covering for coworkers, and managing more tasks than anyone else on her schedule got written up for “inconsistency” on two items during an unusually busy stretch.

The worst part? Her coworkers with a longer list of actual violations never saw a write-up at all.

As her boss continued to keep adding more to her plate without ever touching anyone else’s, she was forced to confront the rampant favoritism that was burning her out in record time.

Keep reading for the full story.

Love being told that I don’t do my job, yet, I do my job and my coworkers job. Love being told that I don’t do my job, yet I do my job and often do my coworkers’ job, and I handle 5-6 different things a day. That makes it borderline impossible to do the things on my schedule.

The employee is so burnt out they’re starting to feel like it’s some kind of conspiracy.

I genuinely feel like I’m being set up to fail because my boss keeps adding things to my schedule yet never adds anything to my coworkers’ schedules. On top of my main responsibilities, I was given 5-6 different things on my schedule, and since we’ve been busy due to events and other things on top of that, there are two items I’ve been inconsistent on.

They’ve found it genuinely impossible to keep up with everything on their plate.

I’m going to pick and choose what I can get done on busy days. I’ve also never heard of anyone getting written up for inconsistency. If that was the case, everyone would be gone.

They feel like they can’t count on this coworker at all to be dependable.

What gets me is that my coworker also “disappears.” There are days where we don’t link up until almost 1:30 because we’re so busy, and I have no idea what she’s done. Almost everyone, except my boss apparently, knows that I do most of the work.

They start to wonder why their coworker isn’t being held to the same standard.

It sort of feels like a double standard, because I know a bunch of violations other coworkers have committed and none of them have gotten write ups for them. I also noticed my boss wasn’t asking me for tips about what to do when it comes to my specialty. To be fair, I was pretty quiet after getting written up, but they also sort of acted like I’ve never done it before.

They’re starting to brainstorm ways out of this crazy situation.

I’m possibly thinking of demoting myself just so they can see how much I do. It’s very demoralizing to be told you don’t do anything by your boss while your coworker gets away with so much.

What an awful sounding job.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user has some wise words of advice.

If you don’t advocate for yourself at work, most times, no one else will either.

Some people seem to enjoy setting themselves up for failure.

No one is meant to do this many jobs at once.

The write-up was never really about inconsistency, and she knows it, which is probably why it stings as much as it does.

A boss who keeps expanding one employee’s responsibilities while leaving everyone else’s untouched isn’t managing a team; they’re managing a workhorse, and at some point the workhorse notices.

This employee could no longer tolerate the clear double standard. She’s been doing the work of multiple people and getting the recognition of none of them.

It’s time to start plotting her escape route — and fast.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bus driver who is sick and tired of covering everyone else’s weekend shifts.