Former Sandwich Shop Worker Questions Manager’s Behavior After a Heated Lunch Order Argument

If a little kindness can go a long way, so can a bad attitude.

That’s what this former sandwich shop employee ran into after stopping by one of her favorite lunch spots with her husband.

She’d been there plenty of times before and never had a problem.

This time, though, the manager immediately started questioning the way she placed her order. She tried to brush it off and move on, but things didn’t stop there.

One comment led to another, and before long they were arguing over how the order should’ve been made. That’s when she started wondering if the manager’s behavior needed to be reported.

Keep reading to see what you think she should do.

WIBTA for reporting a fast food manager? My husband and I frequent this fast-food sandwich restaurant. Let’s call it New York Jeff’s. I actually used to be an employee, so I knew the ins and outs. When they are busy, I take the ticket and write out the order for them. I’ve done this at least 30 times and have never had an issue. In fact, most of the staff thank me for making it easier.

On this day, they were approached by an employee they’d never seen before.

Cut to today. My husband and I go, and they are swamped. I grab the ticket as normal and write down my order. Then comes Condescending Lady (CL). She sees what I’ve done and says, in the most condescending voice, “Umm, actually, we write out the tickets because we have a specific way that we do things. Alright? Thanks.” I was already put off by that, but then she proceeds to rewrite the ticket, and this is the difference. Basically nothing.

Then, here came the lady again.

It left a sour taste in my mouth, but I let it go. I tell the cashier to charge me for the extra bacon I added, but not for the extra cheese since I took the cheese off the other sandwich. Once again, this is 100% above board, and I know this. He said sure and rang me up. CL comes back over and asks if he charged me for the cheese. He says no. I step in to explain how I basically swapped the cheese to the other sandwich, and she replies, “Well, you have to let me know so I can communicate that to the grill.”

As it turns out, she’s the manager.

Now, that’s just not correct. The grill already has the order marked for extra cheese. Why does he care that I’m not getting charged for it? I tell CL that next time I’ll tell the manager that, and she says, “I am the manager.” Now here’s where I did get a bit sassy. I replied, “Manager? WOW.” Then I asked, “Are you, like, the real manager or the shift manager?” With her face all scrunched up, she says, “The real manager.”

Suddenly, it dawned on the woman.

I said okay and let it be. I stood and watched as the hot sub was being made and noticed they didn’t add the extra meat portion. When onions and peppers are removed, extra meat is added. I pointed it out to her ASAP so they could fix it before finishing the sub, and she said, “We don’t add the meat if you add extras, and you added bacon.” I said, “So what you’re saying is, I paid $1.75 to add bacon so I don’t get the meat, but if I hadn’t paid anything, I would have gotten the meat for free?” She then asked me, in such a condescending manner, “Umm, did you used to work here?”

At this point, the lady let her guard down a little.

I informed her that yes, I did. She asked what I do now. I ALMOST said, “I have a real job,” but I really didn’t want to be rude, so I said, “I have a new job as a teacher.” She just said, “Oh.”

Now, she’s not sure what to do.

By this point, the sub was finished, so she had to remake it. She said the grill cook was new and didn’t know. I used her own words against her and said, “Well, as the manager, I thought you would have communicated that to him.” I asked the cashier quietly for her name, and he wrote it on the back of my receipt. WIBTA?

Yikes! That does sound like a pretty terrible experience.

Let’s see if the folks over at Reddit think she should report the manager or not.

This reader suggests she stick to being a customer.

This reader thinks they were both wrong.

Ouch, that’s harsh.

Good point.

Who acts like that?

She may have worked there in the past, but that didn’t give her the right to fill out tickets or tell current employees how to handle an order. So, the manager had every right to step in and correct her.

And to make matters worse, even after that, she thought it was appropriate to ask if the woman was the “real” manager. That crossed the line and made her look incredibly entitled.

She needs to let this go. Reporting the manager for simply doing her job would only make her look worse.

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