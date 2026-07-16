Grandmother Wants to Be Paid for Watching Her Grandkids Four Days a Week, but Her Daughter Says She Should “Step Up”

Retirement is supposed to open up free time, not quietly get filled with someone else’s childcare schedule.

That’s exactly what happened to one grandmother merely two months into her retirement.

What started as an occasional favor, picking her grandkids up from summer camp a few days here and there, gradually expanded into random weekend babysitting whenever her daughter and son-in-law needed to go out.

The real turning point came when they asked her to cover childcare four days a week once summer camp ended, explaining they couldn’t afford their usual daycare.

When she said she’d need to be paid for that kind of commitment, it turned into a full argument, with her daughter insisting she needed to “step up” as a grandparent instead.

Now she’s stuck weighing family expectations against a retirement she never got the chance to actually enjoy.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not babysitting without getting paid. This is about my daughter and her husband. They have two kids. They are the only grandkids, and I like to think I am a good grandparent.

Soon, her retirement wasn’t cracking up the way she thought it would.

The issue that has started to arise since I retired about 2 months ago. I thought being retired would give me more free time, but that hasn’t been happening.

Her daughter seems to feel entitled to her time — and she’s getting more and more persistent about it.

I have been asked to babysit all the time now. First it was just, “Can I just pick them up from summer camp some days and be with them until they get home?” Then it was a few random weekend days because they needed to go out.

Now babysitting is threatening to eat up all her free time.

My breaking point was that they asked me to do it 4 times a week since summer camp has ended and they didn’t have the cash to pay for the daycare they usually did.

But when she requested compensation, things got ugly.

I told them I would need to be paid to do this and we got into an argument. They told me I need to step up as a grandparent. I don’t wish to spend all my time watching kids and not living up my retirement.

Her daughter sounds extremely entitled.

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What did Reddit have to say?

It’s time to be brutally honest with her daughter.

Like money, time is also a finite resource.

If she doesn’t stick to her own boundaries, no one else will either.

This commenter shares how the babysitting arrangement works in their family.

Two months into retirement turned into unpaid childcare in basically the blink of an eye.

That kind of overstep is exactly how family help stops being a favor and starts being an expectation nobody agreed to.

There was no denying that this “occasional favor” had turned into a real job — and jobs are something people get paid for.

She’s allowed to love her grandchildren deeply and still want a retirement that isn’t just a career change into unpaid childcare.

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