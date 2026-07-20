He Just Wanted a Few Days Off to Recharge. Instead, His Absence Triggered a Workplace Crisis That Doubled His Paycheck.

Despite it being a major perk and negotiating point for most jobs, there is a guilt that often accompanies taking your PTO. Even though each and every employee is fully entitled to it, it has somehow been associated with shame over the years.

What would you do if your PTO came with an unexpected surprise? One guy recently shared a wild story about this on Reddit. Here’s what he said.

I Took An Unexpected Job Offer And Turned It Into A Counteroffer

I like the company I work for, I don’t love it.

I’ve learned a lot here but I’d leave for the right role somewhere else.

Also they have a gym onsite which is a big plus.

That’s a massive bonus for most people.

I was soft looking but nothing serious because the company was just bought out by one of the biggest companies in the world.

I’m due to receive at least three payouts in the next two years: one retention bonus this year, one in two years, and an equity payout next year.

All three stand to be substantial, with the one in two years equal to a year’s salary. It wouldn’t make sense for me to leave.

That’s an offer you can’t refuse.

A couple weeks ago I was on PTO when my phone rang with a local number.

It was a company in my area that I’d heard of and they asked if I could come in for an interview the following day because they were “desperate to fill a role you’d be perfect for.”

I said I was in PTO and would be in the following week.

That likely made them want him more.

They offered to do the interview later that day, online, with the whole team.

Definitely got my attention.

So I did it.

How could you not?

And they offered me the job in the interview and I received the offer letter the next morning.

I went back to my job four days later and gave my notice to my boss.

She said “Oh god, please, no. Please be joking.”

He probably didn’t expect that response.

She went and told the CEO and he came into my office and said he wouldn’t accept it.

He said “don’t BS me, show me the offer letter and I’ll beat it by $5,000 today.”

So I did.

That’s a brave move.

And he did.

By the end of the day I had a 35% increase and a promotion to Senior Manager, with a signed agreement for a promotion to Director within a year.

Best PTO I’ve ever had.

What a wild and unexpected success story. Let’s see what the Reddit community had to say about this one.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who gets revenge on his company after they fire him and try to steal his custom program. Read The Drama →

The comments immediately recognized the lightning in the bottle.



Others provided the OP with much-needed validation.



Though some weren’t as optimistic.



Some condescension was also detected.



But another person made some valid points.



The art of the deal is sometimes just pure luck.