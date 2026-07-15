He Did Everything They Asked. When He Needed Help, They Slammed the Door.

Nobody likes having to speak on the phone with customer service representatives, but it has unfortunately become a cornerstone of modern life. Especially when agencies have to speak with one another.

How would you handle a misunderstanding with a feisty customer service rep? One guy recently shared a bizarre story about this with Reddit. Here’s what happened.

The Suxpedia agent who got angry at me for not reading her mind

So I get a call today, and I can tell from the caller ID that it is from Suxpedia.

I put on my best OTA-charming voice:

Me: Elwood City Super Hotel, frontdeskkoala speaking, how can I help you?

A strong enough start to a customer service call.

Agent: Hi frontdeskkoala, thank you for taking this call. I’m calling about a mutual guest who has a reservation for May 10, can you pull up his reservation?

Me: OK, May 10, what is the name on the reservation?

Agent: It is X____ Y____.

Still pretty standard so far…

Me: (looking at the list of reservations for that date) I’m sorry, I don’t see any reservation under that name…

We go back and forth a couple times, and there simply is no reservation in our system with that name or number.

Me: I’m sorry, we don’t have that reservation.

There’s really not much they can do at that point.

Agent: Are you sure, frontdeskkoala? Can you read me the confirmation number again?

I do exactly that.

Me: … Are you sure you’re trying to contact the Elwood City Super Hotel? Maybe the reservation was at our other property, the Elwood City Great Hotel?

That seems like a pretty fair question to ask.

Agent: No no, I’m looking for the Rustic Motel.

Me (hardly believing my ears): Wait, what?

Agent: The Rustic Motel.

Oh boy…

Me: Oh… We are not the Rustic Motel. This is the Elwood City Super Hotel.

Agent (angrily): WELL, WHY DIDN’T YOU START WITH THAT?

Me: That’s literally the first thing I said.

Good for them for doubling down.

I glance at the caller ID screen again.

The agent has already hung up.

Suxpedia agent, where did you go?!! I was only ever nice to you! Why did you hang up on me?

That agent certainly sounded like they were having an off day.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who leaves with a long line on Thanksgiving because his boss refuses to approve overtime. Read The Drama →

Let’s see if the good people of Reddit got a kick out of this one.

The comments immediately provided the solidarity the OP was seeking.



Though some were barely surprised at the story.



A few jumped straight to making jokes.



One person got conspiratorial.



And another shared some dark humor.



She’s about to dial “I” for “Impatient.”