“He Made My Last Days Hell”: Employee Exposes Toxic Boss During Notice Period and Gets Paid to Leave

Sometimes a problem is so complex that it’s best to leave the situation altogether.

In this case, an employee spent years dealing with a manager who would switch from friendly to mean without warning, take credit for things, dodge responsibility, and still act like there was nothing wrong with his behavior. Classic narcissism.

Things got worse when the workload became extremely hard to manage and the employee still didn’t get the help or the empathy he needed.

So he decided to leave.

But the manager decided to make his last few weeks unnecessarily difficult too.

So the employee decided to finally fly off the handle.

Keep reading for the full story.

The truth will set you free. Especially when calling out toxic behavior. Worked at my latest job for several years, as both an individual contributor and in a leadership role. My direct manager was a hallmark, two-faced toxic narc: Friendly one day then psychologically abusive the next, completely inexperienced and incompetent but acted like they knew everything. Also never admitted fault for anything, gossiped about other employees and staff at random, and did it all with the classic fake smile and “we’re a family” attitude.

But he didn’t feel supported.

My work became too much for one person so I asked for help on numerous occasions only to be ignored or lied to that things would change. Upon presenting a detailed comparison of my responsibilities with the job description, my manager essentially blamed me for not being able to keep up and that I should consider if I was right for the role (classic gaslighting). I gave a generous notice and stayed professional during my final weeks until my manager decided to up the ante with their gaslighting and idiotic power moves.

It was a lot.

Wanted to make a joint announcement of my departure to our team (so they could look good). Wanted to spend a whole week learning my work/skills for knowledge transfer (again, they didn’t know how to do much of the work themselves). And worst of all tried to imitate my work ethic/presentation style at the last minute in front of others.

Identity theft is not a joke, Jim! He was ready to go.

During my final week, I removed myself from all meetings and refused all calls from my manager. I insisted on written communication only and to stick to work-related topics to keep all tasks running smoothly. Manager threw a tantrum once they lost power over me and tried to get under my skin with personal attacks, obviously trying to provoke me into saying something that would get me fired.

It worked out well.

I ultimately called them out directly on their behavior with quoted receipts of their comments towards me and just like that, I was put on paid leave for the remainder of my resignation period. Amazing how these people will spend months if not years behaving in a toxic manner, but as soon as you call them out they blow a fuse because they can’t handle the truth of their ugliness. Telling the truth to these monsters will set you free.

The truth sets everyone free. What did Reddit think?

Damn.

Awesome.

Why care if they don’t?

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a contractor who flew along way and spent 3 days on a fix only to find a breaker that needed to be flipped.

Another reader shares.

Exactly.

Evil thrives when good people do nothing, so he was awesome for finally standing up for himself and for what’s right.

Funny how having the receipts was enough to change the entire situation.

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