He Just Moved His Family Into a New Apartment, but His Neighbor’s Constant Noise Already Has Him Feeling Trapped

You know things are really, REALLY bad when you’re already about to lose your mind after only living in a new place for one measly month.

That really sucks, don’t you think?

And if the fed-up person also happens to have a young kiddo, that just makes things even worse.

That’s what the guy who wrote this story is going through and he talked about how his family’s new apartment is really draining him.

Let’s take a look!

One month in new flat. Can’t exist like this anymore, too noisy and non private. “Me (30), my wife (29) and our 1-year-old child live in Estonia. Until age 24, I lived (and later my wife too, after moving in with me) in an old USSR panel apartment on the top corner floor. While it was definitely not a private experience — you could hear daily life of neighbors — it was just part of life, and nobody ever stomped above us. So I was used to it. Five years ago we moved into a new but very small one-room apartment in a modern building from one of the top builders in our country. Again, top floor. Except for two rare occasions when I had to ask the downstairs neighbor to stop loud music at night, we basically lived like in a private house with a view of the forest and sea.

Nothing can be this easy…

Now I think you already see where this story is going. We needed more space because of the child. We bought a slightly used 5-year-old flat in the same building, same developer, same construction — just more rooms. We hoped (and honestly believed) that the noise insulation would be good. They advertised “step noise insulation” using mineral wool. Unfortunately, this apartment is in the middle of the house, on floor 3 out of 5.

Oh, no!

And now: stomping and footsteps from above are unbearable. The neighbor on the left has bass (probably a subwoofer). Today the neighbor on the right was playing music so loud that our child couldn’t sleep — I had to go and ask him to stop. Luckily he was reasonable. I don’t understand anymore. I can’t stand the economics in Europe where even if you’re middle class and earning decent money, you still can’t realistically afford a house. And apartment living feels like hell. What can I do? I just want silence and peace at home so I can focus on my IT work and rest after it.

He feels like he’s stuck…

Sell? But what to buy? Another apartment with random morons around? A house 30–40 minutes from the city center? My wife doesn’t even have a driver’s license… Stay here and live 100% of the day in AirPods with noise-canceling? My ears already hurt and I’m getting irritation from wearing them too long. I feel like I’m in a loop. No matter what I choose, I feel stuck and I’m scared I’ll rot here…”

Check out what Reddit users had to say about this.

This reader had a lot to say.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

People are usually psyched to move to a new place, so it’s a huge bummer when it doesn’t work out.

You gotta feel sorry for these folks.

This guy and his family are in a tough position…