He Picked Up Her Ringing Phone, And Instantly Discovered His Sister Was Drowning in Secret Debt

Family finances can quickly turn into emotional conflicts.

In this story, a man was at the doctor’s clinic with his mother and sister.

He answered a call on her sister’s phone from a debt collector and realized she was in a lot of debt.

When he tried confronting her sister about it, the conversation quickly escalated into a heated argument between them.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for answering my sister’s cell phone? My name is Joshua. I am 21 years old. My older sister Emma is 29 years old. She is the person this story is about. Yesterday, we were out of town with our mom, Rachel. She is 55 years old. We went because Emma has been having kidney problems and issues with her period. She has been bleeding for up to 28 days straight, causing severe anemia.

This man was holding his mom’s and sister’s stuff.

The specialist we were supposed to see was an endocrinologist. They refused to see us. Apparently, the appointment had been scheduled wrong. We ended up seeing a family doctor that day instead. While my sister was on the examination table, her phone fell out of her jacket. I was holding it along with my mom’s stuff and her purse.

He answered her sister’s phone.

I picked it up and saw she was getting a phone call. It was a debt collector from a bank. I told them she was busy. Emma lost her job 6 months ago. She now works for minimum wage with her sister-in-law. She is trying to help pay bills with her husband. We have realized she owes a lot of money to different places. She has not been paying her credit cards.

He confronted her about her debts.

After we left the doctor, I confronted her. I told her she has been irresponsible financially. She got mad. She snatched her stuff from me. She said she lost her job 6 months ago and the university she attends is expensive. She said she has not been able to find a better job. And I should not answer calls from other people’s phones or get involved. Because I barely started working myself, I do not pay tuition, and I would not understand the situation she is in.

Now, he’s wondering if he was in the wrong.

I told her that was just a dumb excuse. She left me standing in the lab line. She went to sit down and wait for her turn. Am I the jerk?

Okay, that escalated really fast. While OP’s intentions were good, the timing was a little off.

And the fact that he answered someone else’s phone without permission can be a big issue here.

His sister was clearly overwhelmed and didn’t need that pressure right then. He could have talked to her about it at a better time.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a disabled man who is considering cutting off his friends because they take advantage of him. Read The Drama →

Do you agree? Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This person shares some valid points.

This one makes sense, too.

You had no business answering, says this user.

Short and simple.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

Everyone is fighting battles that aren’t always visible.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a DJ who promised to do his sister-in-law’s wedding, but says he’ll back out if she insists on including AI songs. Read The Drama →