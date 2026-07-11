He Ran Himself Ragged on 3 Hours of Sleep for His Dad’s Construction Business — His Dad’s Response Was Insults — He Walked Off the Job

Working on three hours of sleep while helping run your dad’s construction site sounds exhausting enough without the added bonus of getting screamed at for it.

One 21 year old found his sanity wearing thin after agreeing to help his father’s understaffed construction company, all while still taking care of his younger siblings most days of the week.

Two weeks of physical labor during a heat wave eventually caught up with him, and his dad’s response wasn’t understanding, it was a furious outburst calling him useless, arrogant, and a burden both at work and at home.

Instead of arguing back, he simply nodded, walked off the job site, and bought himself a train ticket home.

Now he’s asking whether quietly removing himself from the situation was the wrong call.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for helping my dad? I’m 21 years old, living with my parents and taking care of my siblings most days out of the week, because both parents work.

Soon his father had a big request for him.

My dad has been struggling to find workers for his construction company, so when he asked me I agreed, with zero attitude thrown his way. I’ve helped him carry things up construction sites and took over some of the easier tasks, so he could focus on the more precise work.

He’s busted his behind for his father — and it’s starting to take a toll on him.

It’s been two weeks of working with him, during a heat wave, and at the end of the second week he began getting more irritated with my work speed. To be completely honest, most days I wake up with 3 hours of sleep and try my best to stay awake during work. These last few days I even fell asleep on the ride to a job site.

His dad soon starts to notice the quality of his work slipping.

Today, he yelled at me about me not being any help to him, slowing him down and being a general burden, not only on the job site but at home as well, calling me an arrogant child that thinks he knows anything and everything.

He wasn’t understanding about it at all.

He yelled at me, called me a bunch of names, and even got my age wrong, assuming I’m 25 years old (probably referring to the age of the last few workers that deserted him). I nodded to his outburst, this kind of scene being incredibly common with him (a partial reason for why we don’t have a solid relationship), and chose to do as he said and put my foot down the only way I knew how. I left the job site, got a train ticket, and went home.

No one could blame this young man for wanting to quit after this little outburst.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter reassures this young man that his father’s anger is being totally misdirected.

It’s starting to make sense why his father can’t hold down a crew.

This young man has already done more than enough to help his family.

If he continues to burn the candle at both ends, it could get dangerous.

Volunteering to help a struggling parent doesn’t come with an obligation to tolerate verbal mistreatment, especially when the person doing the volunteering is already stretched thin caring for siblings and running on almost no sleep.

The outburst wasn’t really about work speed, it was about frustration finding an easy target.

And the young man’s decision to quietly leave rather than argue back shows more restraint than most people would manage in that moment.

Next time, his father should try a simple “thank you.”