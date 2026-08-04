Three Gym Employees Reported Their Boss to HR. A Month Later, District Management Dropped the Hammer.

People can only take so much before they decide to fight back. And the same is true at work.

Three gym employees reached that point after dealing with a manager who retaliated against complaints and protected her favorite employees.

Eventually, they documented what she was doing and filed separate complaints with HR.

Although they expected the reports to cost them their jobs, they kept working while the investigation moved forward.

Then, one evening, the manager joined a call with district leadership and stormed out minutes later.

Read on to see what happened.

My coworkers and I successfully got our narc boss fired. We got her. The three of us went to HR and made separate complaints over a month ago. It was a last ditch effort. We all thought we would end up getting fired as a result and started looking for new jobs to get ahead of what we thought was the inevitable. But the system actually worked in our favor.

She also filed a few other complaints.

Our complaints consisted of documented retaliation, falsely promising promotions, withholding pay, write-ups written for things that never happened as a form of retaliation, and creating a hostile work environment. I reported her for some other things, such as giving me a write-up for reporting a coworker that was using racist slurs towards our members (we work at a chain gym company, the “judgement-free” one). That same coworker (who is one of her favorites) tried to show everyone on staff the numerous **** photos he’d received from a number of female members he involved himself with. We also reported that to our boss, but she never reprimanded him. Not even a verbal warning. He quit last Wednesday to avoid being fired by HR, though.

On Monday, everything was going pretty smooth.

We knew she had knowledge of the HR investigation, and we were all granted anonymity. But we had a feeling she had deduced it to the three of us, but she was acting nice to save face. Which was completely out of character for her because she despises us, so we knew something was up. But we continued to work hard like we normally do and acted like nothing was going on for over a month. Fast forward to today (Monday). We came in for an evening shift and everything was hunky dory between us and her for a couple of hours. The evening rush crowd comes in and we’re working the desk like a well-oiled machine while she’s doing something in the back.

Then, the manager got the call.

She worked just 30 minutes shy of a full work day until she got a call from district management for her to hop on a zoom meeting in her office. About 10 minutes later, she is storming out of her office with purse in hand. She walks past the front desk and screams, “I hope you’re all ******* happy. Go **** yourselves” at us. We’re shocked, our members are shocked, and all she did was embarrass herself further. She even had to come back inside after realizing she forgot a couple of things in her office, so that was funny. Night crew had a victory dance in the parking lot once we were off. 💃🏻🕺🏼

She offered a few parting words of advice.

The moral of the story is to never give up. Live your life in a way that is authentic to you. Always do the right thing. Never compromise your values or who you are as a person just because a narcissist can’t stand your authenticity. You can beat these people, it’s just a long game. These narcissists are so convinced that they are the smartest people in every room that it makes them complacent and lazy. Let them talk and ramble off every now and then. They will always slip up and say/do something that you can use later. And remember to document, document, DOCUMENT!!

Wow! That manager sounds like the worst!

Let’s see if the people over at Reddit have ever dealt with someone this bad.

This person wishes their HR department cared like that.

They sure do!

Here’s someone who thinks she should treat the coworkers to a treat.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teenager who wants to work, but his mom thinks working past 8pm is too late for high school.

It was a noble move.

Good for them for sticking together and refusing to let her scare them into silence.

Speaking up can feel risky, especially when the person causing the problem holds all the power.

Still, documenting everything and standing together gave them a real chance to protect themselves.

It just goes to show that sometimes, the system actually works when enough people refuse to stay quiet.

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