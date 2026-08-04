New Neighbor Took Her Assigned Parking Spot—Now Her Boyfriend Wants To Call A Tow Truck

Imagine living in an apartment complex that has assigned parking. What would you do if a new neighbor parked in your parking spot? Would you argue with them until they moved their car, let management deal with the situation, or call a tow truck?

In this story, one couple is in this situation. They tried talking to the neighbor and contacting management. Neither helped. Now, they’re thinking about calling a tow truck, but they’re wondering if that would end up making the problem worse.

Personally, I think they should call a tow truck. Keep reading to see if you agree.

Neighbor squatting in our parking spot. My 10 unit building has a small parking lot with 6 spots assigned by management as they become available. I got one a month after I moved in and my girlfriend got one when she moved in with me a couple months ago. My girlfriend comes home and calls me saying there was someone in her spot. The guy was there and said he’s lived here for a year and just got a car and pretty much just claimed the spot.

Management wasn’t much help.

She was tired from work and just parked on the street instead of argue with him when it was clear he wasn’t going to move. I notified management yesterday morning and said they’d contact him. He never moved and in the afternoon I followed up with management. They said he never responded to call or text. Suggested I leave a note on the door to call management or I could knock on the door and tell him myself.

He’s not sure what to do.

He didn’t answer our knock and left a note. I later checked and he removed the note but the car is still there. The thing is we’re a couple weeks away from moving so we could just deal with it and park one of our cars on the street until we leave but I just have this irrational rage of feeling weak and just rolling over. I plan to call back on Monday and try to have management get the car towed mainly just to screw him. My only worry is any potential retaliation right before we move but I don’t want to let this slide.

Call a tow truck. The guy will get the hint.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

Here’s a vote for calling a tow truck.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a frustrated tenant whose landlord says she can only move out with her roommate.

Another person shares how it worked where they lived.

Or they could trick the neighbor into calling a tow truck.

They should definitely call a tow truck. It’s not the neighbor’s parking spot. If he needs a parking spot, he needs to speak to management. He can’t just take any spot he wants and think it’s okay.

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