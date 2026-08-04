“He Thought I Wouldn’t Notice”: Man Reaches Boiling Point Over Neighbor’s Encroaching Fence

If you’re going to build a fence, make sure you know where the property line is before you start building. You want the fence to be on your property not on your neighbor’s property.

What would you do if your neighbor built a fence that was on your property? If they were going to rebuild the fence, would you be upset if the new fence was still on your property, or would you let it go?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he is not okay with the neighbor’s fence being on his property. In fact, he’s thinking about hiring an attorney. Is he overreacting?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AIO- Neighbor rebuilt fence on my property Just moved into my newly gut-rehabbed house in Central FL. My neighbor had a half failing fence that was roughly 6” over my property line in the front and a foot over my property line toward the back. It goes at a diagonal. I offered to rebuild the whole fence (as it would be a continuation from the front) and make sure it was on my property line so there’s no debate. The neighbor mentioned adverse possession since the fence had been there for some time. He also said he already hired someone to rebuild a portion of his fence on only the side that is failing.

Uh-oh!

I told him to simply make sure it’s on his property when he rebuilds. He told me it would be at least an inch onto his property. Well, I got a new survey and it says the new portion of his fence is still roughly 5” on my property, and the old portion of his fence is still a whole foot on the property. I also noticed that his fence starts out at roughly 2-3” on my property at the top, then expands rapidly toward the base of the fence to 5” over my property. Because he mentioned adverse possession laws (where he stakes claim to my land if I allow him to assume possession via a fence), I’m starting to feel that this move of his was intentional.

He sent the neighbor a text.

I texted him and his wife letting them know that the survey company is going to come out to stake the property line. I also asked if the fence he erected was permitted, as the surveyor said the permit would’ve shown this or prevented this. No answer and it’s been a few hours. I now think they’re going to legally try and fight this. Am I overreacting in this situation or should I be talking to attorneys?

No, I don’t think he’s overreacting at all. Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person suggests talking to a lawyer.

Another person jokes about building another fence.

Here’s a vote to tear it down.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about neighbors who intentionally tank an open house sale because they want to buy the property themselves.

One person provides the rules surrounding adverse possession.

I’d be upset too! The fence needs to be on the neighbor’s property. They know where the property line is. Build it in the right place!

It’s not any harder to build the fence where it should be built than to built it over the line. The fact that they messed up is not OP’s fault. The neighbors need to make it right.

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