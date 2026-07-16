He Refused to Take Sides When His Friend Group Shattered, And Now Both Camps Are Turning on Him

Though intergroup dating rarely works out among friends, it’s a mistake many frequently make regardless of the consequences. Though tensions can often remain high even after all is said and done.

How would you handle two of your best friends going through a nasty breakup? One guy recently shared his conundrum like this on Reddit to mixed results. Here’s what happened.

So 2 years ago, I had this 3 people friend group (1 guy and 2 girls).

Then the two girls started dating, and one thing led to another and I was kicked out of the group.

Fast forward 1 year later, they broke up for some reason.

So it often goes, unfortunately.

Girl A and I recently got in contact again, and she was talking badly about Girl B, and said she regretted dating her and was sorry for doing me dirty.

I forgave her and we are trying to mend the friendship.

A few weeks later, Girl B contacted me (she was the one who I was the most mad at) and I started talking badly to her immediately, until she said something that made me realize she redeemed herself.

As long as she can put her money where her mouth is.

We talked all night catching up, and I’d be fine being friends with her again too.

But I feel guilty because Girl A said she would cut me off again if she found out I was friends with Girl B.

Oof, that’s a whole new predicament now.

Girl B on the other hand doesn’t mine me being incontact with Girl A, and she even promised she wouldn’t tell her if they talked again.

I feel like I betrayed Girl A. AITA?

Dating within the friend group so rarely leads to happy endings.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a disabled man who is considering cutting off his friends because they take advantage of him. Read The Drama →

Let’s see if Reddit could shine any light on this current situation.

The comments presented some pretty mixed results.



But most pushed for more transparency.



Others weren’t as sympathetic.



Some even blamed the OP.



Though everyone evaluated the situation with a close eye.



Three’s a crowd, or in this case, a conundrum.