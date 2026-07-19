He Refused to Wait for the Wardrobe Plan. Now This Best Man Is Refusing to Return a Suit That Completely Clashes With the Wedding.

Communication is always the key!

This best man shares how he didn’t inform his friend who was getting married about the suit he bought for his wedding.

Turns out, he purchased the wrong color!

Find out how things got bad.

AITA: As a Best-man on a wedding I 31M was invited to my best friend’s wedding next month to be his best man. I’m not rich and I’m a breadwinner of a family of 6, including my parents.

This is where it gets bad…

Less than a month into the wedding, he’s now only giving instructions about the outfit and color shade after having my whole outfit constructed. I don’t have any problem with what to wear on his wedding but what ticks me off is the fact that he’s only telling me this now after spending money on what to wear on his wedding only to find out that the shade of my suit is not what they wanted.

UH OH!

Add to that the fact that I’m only being told now that no one else will wear a suit except for the groom. I have less than a month to raise money for a whole new outfit + what am I to do with the suit that was tailor-fit for me?

That’s INSANE!

AITA for feeling ticked off to the point that I may not go to the wedding anymore? It’s hurting my pocket more than it’s supposed to. I can’t set aside paying bills at home just so I could have a decent outfit to wear to his wedding.

YIKES! Some people really don’t know how to make things clear as an adult…

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user thinks there is a loophole in this story.

That’s right! This user thinks it is insane that this groomsman didn’t check with the couple…

This user has an important question for this guy!

This user finds it weird that this guy went and got a suit without letting the groom know.

This user thinks renting suits is always a better option…

Somebody needs better communication with their friends…

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a disabled man who is considering cutting off his friends because they take advantage of him. Read The Drama →