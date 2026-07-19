July 19, 2026 at 12:20 am

He Refused to Wait for the Wardrobe Plan. Now This Best Man Is Refusing to Return a Suit That Completely Clashes With the Wedding.

by Sarrah Murtaza

Groom and groomsmen in a wedding

Pexels/Reddit

Communication is always the key!

This best man shares how he didn’t inform his friend who was getting married about the suit he bought for his wedding.

Turns out, he purchased the wrong color!

Find out how things got bad.

AITA: As a Best-man on a wedding

I 31M was invited to my best friend’s wedding next month to be his best man. I’m not rich and I’m a breadwinner of a family of 6, including my parents.

This is where it gets bad…

Less than a month into the wedding, he’s now only giving instructions about the outfit and color shade after having my whole outfit constructed.

I don’t have any problem with what to wear on his wedding but what ticks me off is the fact that he’s only telling me this now after spending money on what to wear on his wedding only to find out that the shade of my suit is not what they wanted.

UH OH!

Add to that the fact that I’m only being told now that no one else will wear a suit except for the groom.

I have less than a month to raise money for a whole new outfit + what am I to do with the suit that was tailor-fit for me?

That’s INSANE!

AITA for feeling ticked off to the point that I may not go to the wedding anymore? It’s hurting my pocket more than it’s supposed to.

I can’t set aside paying bills at home just so I could have a decent outfit to wear to his wedding.

YIKES! Some people really don’t know how to make things clear as an adult…

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Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user thinks there is a loophole in this story.

Screenshot 2026 07 15 103412 He Refused to Wait for the Wardrobe Plan. Now This Best Man Is Refusing to Return a Suit That Completely Clashes With the Wedding.

That’s right! This user thinks it is insane that this groomsman didn’t check with the couple…

Screenshot 2026 07 15 103424 He Refused to Wait for the Wardrobe Plan. Now This Best Man Is Refusing to Return a Suit That Completely Clashes With the Wedding.

This user has an important question for this guy!

Screenshot 2026 07 15 103518 He Refused to Wait for the Wardrobe Plan. Now This Best Man Is Refusing to Return a Suit That Completely Clashes With the Wedding.

This user finds it weird that this guy went and got a suit without letting the groom know.

Screenshot 2026 07 15 103340 He Refused to Wait for the Wardrobe Plan. Now This Best Man Is Refusing to Return a Suit That Completely Clashes With the Wedding.

This user thinks renting suits is always a better option…

Screenshot 2026 07 15 103358 He Refused to Wait for the Wardrobe Plan. Now This Best Man Is Refusing to Return a Suit That Completely Clashes With the Wedding.

Somebody needs better communication with their friends…

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Author

Sarrah Murtaza

Sarrah Murtaza | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Sarrah Murtaza is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and interpersonal drama. With nearly six years of experience in digital publishing, she excels at identifying compelling, community-driven conversations and elevating them into highly engaging narratives.

Sarrah brings a unique, narrative-focused approach to her journalism. Drawing on her professional background as a screenwriter and director, she has a sharp editorial eye for human conflict and motivation. This allows her to transform everyday online dilemmas and relationship dynamics into well-structured, empathetic stories that resonate deeply with readers.

As a dedicated remote professional, Sarrah uses her location independence to travel the world, bringing a diverse and exploratory perspective to her writing. When she isn't crafting stories, she can usually be found exploring a new city or working on her latest creative project.

Connect with Sarrah on Instagram and read her extended essays on Medium.

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