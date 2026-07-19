He Wants to Install a Pool and Fence in His Own Backyard, But His HOA Has Made It Incredibly Difficult

This is the type of story that reenforces the negative feelings a lot of people have about HOAs.

All the homeowner wants to do is add a swimming pool and fence to his backyard. He is trying to do everything right and get approval from all the right people, but no matter what he does, the HOA keeps trying to stop the process before it even starts.

I’m so frustrated for him, and I’m also so glad I don’t live in an HOA.

At his point, I’m wondering if he’ll ever get his fence and swimming pool.

Keep reading for the whole story.

HOA President wants meeting with my pool contractor I live in a 164 house community in TX. Since moving to my home, I’ve had issues with the HOA regarding fence approval. I decided to do the right thing by putting in a request for a fence instead of just doing it like some of the other owners. My mistake because it put me on their radar and me “approval-less” for a year. We finally decided to get a pool and a fence that matches their requirements (even though there are other homes that don’t ) . A neighbor, 4 houses down from me, had just started their pool construction. Since they were using the same contractor as I, I went over and asked how long it took to get his approval.

This seems too easy.

To my pleasure, he said about 15 mins. He called one of the members of the ACC, and they walked over, looked at the sketch, and approved him on the spot. You can imagine my excitement. The following week, after we signed with the company, we contacted one of the members of the ACC, and he asked us to send an email with the sketch so that he can get it approved. We sent the email hoping to hear back that day or maybe after the weekend at the latest.

This is taking awhile!

A whole week went by and nothing, even after a follow-up email. Finally, I received an email to meet that weekend to discuss the exact placement of the pool. I met with one of the ACC members who explained that one of the members, an elderly gentleman, the same one that got my fence rejected last year2, was concerned about my request for a pool because he ‘believes’ a storm drain runs under the lot. Mind you, the lot where my pool would be built is approximately 100’x130′. I explained to them that if a storm drain does run under my property, we can simply move the pool over. Also, I doubt the city would give us a permit if that is the case.

Let’s keep this moving!

I got verbal approval at the meeting and received a formal approval email a couple of days later.

I gave my pool company the go-ahead. Since I own to lots side by side, my lot had to be rezoned so that it was no longer considered 2 lots but one. That cost 3 weeks and $1900. I received a call from my pool contractor today telling me that my property had been rezoned, and now we just needed to get the permit and approval from my HOA.

This would be so frustrating!

Thinking he had been out of the loop, I said the ACC had already approved me for the pool. He informed me that he received an email a couple of days ago from… stating that they will not be approving the construction of a pool until they provide her with a detailed architectural drawing of the pool and its exact location on my property because there is a storm drain that runs under my property. What!!! Not only did she contact the pool company and not me, but she is telling them to send my pool design and property layout to her!!!! I am LIVID. I have written approval from the ACC that is appointed by the bylaws to handle this stuff. Can she cause my pool company to haul my pool construction?

This is why everyone hates HOAs.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Wouldn’t this be nice?

This person thinks OP should move forward since he has approval in writing.

But this person would wait.

Another person shares their thoughts about HOAs.

From the outside, HOAs may look like the suburban dream, but on the inside, they feel like prison.

I’d be frustrated if I were in this homeowner’s situation. How many times does he have to ask for approval before it’s really the final approval?

It’s probably better to play it safe and wait until he’s 1000% sure that he has approval before moving forward. It would be better not to start the project than to have to change it or rip it out after construction has already started.

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