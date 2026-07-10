Her Best Friend Demanded a Complete Wedding Redo — and Her Requests After That Just Kept Getting More Outrageous

Weddings are stressful enough events the first time around that they happen. Once you get into two or more times? Well, then it just becomes ridiculous.

What would you do if your best friend insisted on a “redo” of their ORIGINAL wedding plan? One woman recently shared an insane story about her situation like this with Reddit. Here’s what happened.

AITA Bride changed bachelorette plans last minute

My friend was wanting to do a redo of her wedding and including a bachelorette party.

I stepped up to plan it and was very active from the start.

We started planning it a few months with another bridesmaid.

What happened at the wedding that requires a “redo”?

The bride from the get go wanted something laid back and beachy.

I assumed she wasn’t having a maid of honor because that wasn’t announced, turns out the other bridesmaid I was planning it with was the maid of honor.

And communication with her was limited.

This all sounds wildly messy from the start.

Well I was getting confirmation from the bride along the way as I was planning the day and was getting approvals on every step.

When I send the final itinerary before I make all the reservations the bride says that she actually wants to scrap the entire idea and go to Disney instead.

Consistency doesn’t seem like a trait the bride has.

Then the other bridesmaid texts the group chat with the entire new itinerary – so was I working on this blindly if this wasn’t the plan and getting confirmation?

Well the plan was to always stay local so I wasn’t budgeting Disney money.

A fair enough expectation.

Do I just text her and say I can’t go?

Also I know this is me being hurt but I “assumed” I was the maid of honor knowing her the longest and the maid of honor wasn’t even at the original wedding. Idk.

This story is a classic cautionary tale about the dangers of assuming.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that can’t handle a couple wanting their kids to tag along on an annual trip. Read The Drama →

Let’s see what the good people of Reddit weighed in with.

The comments section was entirely flabbergasted by this one.



And wasted no time giving the OP a reality check.



Others continued to press for more information.



But not everyone was empathetic.



And some failed to see the point of any of it.



She’s saying “I Do” until they don’t.