July 10, 2026 at 7:15 am

Her Best Friend Demanded a Complete Wedding Redo — and Her Requests After That Just Kept Getting More Outrageous

by Liz Wiest

pexels optical service 839760784 26965603 71293e Her Best Friend Demanded a Complete Wedding Redo — and Her Requests After That Just Kept Getting More Outrageous

Source: Pexels/Reddit

Weddings are stressful enough events the first time around that they happen. Once you get into two or more times? Well, then it just becomes ridiculous.

What would you do if your best friend insisted on a “redo” of their ORIGINAL wedding plan? One woman recently shared an insane story about her situation like this with Reddit. Here’s what happened.

AITA Bride changed bachelorette plans last minute

My friend was wanting to do a redo of her wedding and including a bachelorette party.

I stepped up to plan it and was very active from the start.

We started planning it a few months with another bridesmaid.

What happened at the wedding that requires a “redo”?

The bride from the get go wanted something laid back and beachy.

I assumed she wasn’t having a maid of honor because that wasn’t announced, turns out the other bridesmaid I was planning it with was the maid of honor.

And communication with her was limited.

This all sounds wildly messy from the start.

Well I was getting confirmation from the bride along the way as I was planning the day and was getting approvals on every step.

When I send the final itinerary before I make all the reservations the bride says that she actually wants to scrap the entire idea and go to Disney instead.

Consistency doesn’t seem like a trait the bride has.

Then the other bridesmaid texts the group chat with the entire new itinerary – so was I working on this blindly if this wasn’t the plan and getting confirmation?

Well the plan was to always stay local so I wasn’t budgeting Disney money.

A fair enough expectation.

Do I just text her and say I can’t go?

Also I know this is me being hurt but I “assumed” I was the maid of honor knowing her the longest and the maid of honor wasn’t even at the original wedding. Idk.

This story is a classic cautionary tale about the dangers of assuming.

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Let’s see what the good people of Reddit weighed in with.

The comments section was entirely flabbergasted by this one.
Screenshot 2026 07 09 at 12.14.20 PM Her Best Friend Demanded a Complete Wedding Redo — and Her Requests After That Just Kept Getting More Outrageous

And wasted no time giving the OP a reality check.
Screenshot 2026 07 09 at 12.14.29 PM Her Best Friend Demanded a Complete Wedding Redo — and Her Requests After That Just Kept Getting More Outrageous

Others continued to press for more information.
Screenshot 2026 07 09 at 12.14.38 PM Her Best Friend Demanded a Complete Wedding Redo — and Her Requests After That Just Kept Getting More Outrageous

But not everyone was empathetic.
Screenshot 2026 07 09 at 12.15.22 PM Her Best Friend Demanded a Complete Wedding Redo — and Her Requests After That Just Kept Getting More Outrageous

And some failed to see the point of any of it.
Screenshot 2026 07 09 at 12.15.30 PM Her Best Friend Demanded a Complete Wedding Redo — and Her Requests After That Just Kept Getting More Outrageous

She’s saying “I Do” until they don’t.

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Author

Liz Wiest

Categories: Family & Relationships, Life & Drama
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