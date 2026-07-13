Her Boss Left on Extended Vacation And His Assistant Manager Started Writing Everyone Up the Moment He Was Gone

When some people get a taste of power, they really let it go to their heads and they start abusing it almost immediately.

That seems to be what happened in this story when the big boss of a department went on an extended vacation. The assistant manager took over and immediately began writing people up for things that happened in the past.

The healthcare administrator who wrote the story was written up for being late 9 times, when that wasn’t even true. So, now he is looking for a new job, but he wonders if it will look bad if he got terminated.

I’m guessing that the big boss will fix things when he gets back, but either way, he should be looking for a new job. Read through the full story below and see what you think.

No prior writes ups than 9 occurrences out of no where. I am never late. Always early. Healthcare admin. Been at hospital for 6.5 yrs. Recently got bumped up to FT.

This seems very unlikely.

Out of nowhere, my assistant manager calls me into his office, says I have 9 latenesses. I’m caught off guard. Shift starts at 7am, latenesses listed were “7:01 on 1/5, 7:02 on 2/1, 7:01 on 2/13…” Never got written up before and all the sudden I use 9? Manager said “we’ll just say this was 4.”

Maybe their tracking system is broken?

What? Then I get an email asking me to sign that because of my “9 occurrences they can fire me whenever” I didn’t sign. Later I hear that many long time employees were written up. A tech that has been there ten years got written up for latenesses but he is ALWAYS a half hour early. Two techs who just graduated nursing school were given similar final-warnings.

Obviously, the assistant manager is doing something shady.

Bonus: it was the day of the Big Bosses wedding and being out for lavish two week honeymoon, he has the assistant manager do it. Extra bonus: the big bosses best bud who he hired as a nurse comes in 2-4 hours late twice a month, takes a one hour nap when he gets there, eats and complains all day, pushed Ativan on patients that don’t need it (then miraculously gets in a GREAT MOOD) isn’t written up, is out that day to go to the wedding.

He is ready for a new job.

Question: how do I find a new job if they ask for manager refs? How do I get out of here without a “termination” on my 6.5 yrs job. It’s not a Union hospital. What can I do?

Honestly, I don’t think the managers can really give a bad referral here. And most companies don’t even check anymore.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of employees who walked out of a meeting after hearing about their company’s new overtime policy. Read The Drama →

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

Finding another job should be his top priority.

This is a good place to start.

Here is a really nice option.

This commenter thinks that they will be firing him soon.

The hospital might have gotten bought out.

This hospital is clearly looking to fire some employees. If they write people up ahead of time, they might be able to avoid the hassle of paying out unemployment claims.

He should be aggressively looking for another job as soon as he is able. The writing is most certainly on the wall.