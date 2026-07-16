Her Dad Was Difficult at Dinner Last Night, And She Wishes She Could Track Down the Server and Tell Them One Thing

Parenting can be hard, but sometimes it can be even harder to be the child of a difficult parent. You can’t exactly correct their behavior. All you can do is cringe and apologize for it.

In this story, one woman shares that both her son and dad have ADHD. Her son is on medication and is usually pretty good, but then there’s her dad. She doesn’t exactly feel embarrassed by her dad’s behavior, but she certainly seems apologetic for it.

She shares what she would like her server to know, and after reading this, I consider her brave for going out to eat with her dad.

Let’s read all about it.

My dad is Beast from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast and I’m sorry I’m a customer, not a server. This is a sort of open letter to my server from yesterday. Last night, i took my parents and my family to dinner to celebrate my mom’s birthday. My kid is 12 with very bad ADHD and his medication usually wears off around dinner time. I can usually keep him in check.

But then there’s her dad.

What i tend to forget is that my dad, who also has ADHD, grew up in a house that might have inspired Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.

You know that scene in Beauty and the Beast where Beast is trying to eat soup and is failing really hard? Never Ending Pasta Bowl is now 2 hours of watching Beast attempt spaghetti.

Here’s what she would like to say to her server.

Dearest server, you dumbed down the menu items. Instead of “zuppa toscana” you told my dad “potato.” Normally i would be insulted for him, but this was probably the best thing you could do. And i thank you for having patience and making it as easy as possible for him. I’m sure you get people who are very trying, and who eat like apes who have just discovered the fork this morning. I’m sure that many of them attempt to use the ziosk, and end up not giving a tip (like my dad did when he attempted to use it), but i hope i help a bit when i give you a good survey and compensate for his inability to understand that “confounded contraption” by tipping the full bill instead of just my part. I also hope the “sorry for my dad” comment made you smile and made it easier to brush off his unintended rudeness (snapping his fingers to get your attention, talking very loudly about grotesquely inappropriate restaurant subjects like cockroaches, etc).

She adds some final appreciative thoughts.

I appreciate you and servers like you who keep their cool in the face of crazy people. I know he’s probably not even close to the worst, because he was at least friendly, but he’s a tough one to be around sometimes, and he was having a hard day. He really was trying to be good. Thanks for keeping the friendly face.

Her server sounds fabulous. Her dad sounds difficult. I wish she had written this on a napkin and handed it to her server.

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There was only one comment on Reddit, but it was from a server who found this story really refreshing.

It is nice to hear a story of a customer who isn’t complaining about the server but who is instead grateful for the server’s hard work and appreciative of how patient she was despite her dad’s antics.

She should definitely write a review on Yelp or share her thoughts with the restaurant so the compliment gets back to the server and the restaurant management.

A little appreciation can go a long way.

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