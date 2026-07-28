Her Dad Was Secretly Fostering a Child She Knew Nothing About — Then Asked Her to Pay for the Child’s Schooling

It’s an all too common trope for uninvolved parents to come crawling back into their kids’ lives once they become adults. Trouble is, they’ve rarely done the work on themselves needed to mend the relationship.

What would you do if your deadbeat dad came back around asking for your money to pay for a new secret child? One woman recently shared a baffling story about this with Reddit. Here’s what she said.

AITA for not giving money to my dad

My parents divorced when I was around 11, and since then my relationship with my dad has been distant — we see each other maybe once or twice a year.

From what I know, the divorce settlement gave my mom all their properties, and my dad paid no child support after that.

Sounds like he made out like a bandit.

My mum has used the money from the properties to fund my education.

Two years ago, he told me he has a 6-year-old daughter — my half-sister — whom I’ve only met twice since finding out she exists.

That’s a brutal realization.

He had her at 55 and has since retired.

He recently texted me asking for a monthly financial contribution because he’s struggling.

This is classic deadbeat behavior.

My half sister attends private school and is enrolled in multiple extracurriculars.

AITA for not wanting to give him money?

You’d think he would be emotionally intelligent enough not to drag his firstborn into something like this. Let’s see if the Reddit comments could offer any words of wisdom.

Sympathy for the dad was nowhere to be found.



And most were baffled the question even had to be asked.



His responsibility was duly noted.



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As was the foolishness of his decisions.



But some laid out the options- plain and simple.



He’s the one about to get a private education here.