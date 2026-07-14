Her English Teacher Tried to Fail Her Over One Unfinished Exam Question, But She Got Permission to Redo It and Graduated With Honors

Teachers are supposed to be fair with all students, but of course, they do have their favorites and those that they don’t like.

What would you do if your English teacher didn’t like you because you were bored in her class, so when you missed one question on an exam, she tried to keep you from graduating on time with your class?

That is what was happening to the student in this story, so she got permission to retake the exam and passed with flying colors, finishing near the top of her class.

It is crazy that any teacher would do something like this. Read through the full story below and see what you think about what happened.

Teacher tries to flunk me out of High School, but is unable. This was about 10 years ago and some days I’m still a bit salty over it.

Small schools can be wonderful, or awful.

The school I went to is small and in the middle of nowhere (250 kids in the school, 73 in my graduating class). So, favoritism laws weren’t really enforced. By my senior year I had so many extra credits that I only needed two more classes to graduate.

This is a pretty nice setup.

But to still be considered at least part time and in compliance with some law I was forced to take 4. I had two random classes, math, and honors English, out of 6 periods I was able to set it up in such a way that I went in for 2nd-5th period so I would show up late and leave right after lunch.

She won’t have any trouble with these classes.

The problems I had were with my English teacher (E for short), for an “advanced” class I was honestly pretty bored. Our reading included; To Kill A Mockingbird and Animal Farm, there were kids in my class who couldn’t even read at that level.

She is just going through the motions at this point.

So, even though I’d read the books before, we were often forced to read out loud together in class because people weren’t doing their reading (it honestly felt like elementary school). So, while that was going on, I usually had my book of the day propped open within the book we were supposed to be reading.

Teachers often don’t like it when students aren’t paying full attention.

She sat us by last name so I was in the back, and it wasn’t noticeable, whenever she called on me, she would get angry because I did have answers above and beyond what she was looking for. I never hid my boredom, but neither was I disruptive, I just did my own thing.

Well, she is definitely going to be passing.

Throughout the year her nieces were in the class, and of course her top students, they got away with being disruptive, not turning in homework etc. I would get marked down on ridiculous things such as using a colon rather than a semi colon. Even with her going after me for stupid crap I had an A with 99% in the class.

This should be easy for her.

At the end of the year we had our final exam, a bunch of multiple-choice questions and between 5 different writing prompts, we were required to write 2 short essays of 2-3 paragraphs each. I made it through 1 and a half essays and all of the questions, (I actually wrote 4 paragraphs for the first essay) within the allotted 40 minutes.

Finishing up the last little bit should be no big deal.

She never mentioned it even though I specifically stated I needed to finish one during the rest of week and she said it was fine. The next week I was taken to NYC for the week for my “graduation” (my mom added me as an afterthought).

How could one small section be worth so much of the grade?

I got a call from E and my principal halfway through the trip saying that, even though I got 95% of the multiple choice correct and wrote an excellent/thoughtful essay, I was going to be flunked, not graduate and not be allowed to walk (again just for missing 1 paragraph).

This isn’t really good, but at least she will have a chance to pass.

I was furious and asked if I could finish my essay like I’d requested to do the week before. (E said it had slipped her mind and I’m lucky/thankful my principal had known me since I was 9yrs old in 5th grade) they both agreed on the stipulation that I wrote two new essays. I said fine. Monday, I showed up for her first period English class and was given 5 different writing prompts from the originals.

Good, she got it all done.

I sat there for the entire forty-minute period writing an answer to each and every single question, making sure that they were 3 paragraphs minimum. I made sure to request a copy to submit to the principal so she couldn’t try to screw me again.

Some teacher’s can be vindictive, I guess.

The look of anger on her face when I turned in 3 pages of writing was priceless. I graduated with my 3.9 GPA and have thankfully never had to deal with that sort of stuff again.

It is hard to believe that a teacher would do this just to try to delay a student from graduating. It even made extra work for the teacher.

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Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this.

Nothing like waiting until the last second.

Teachers can be vindictive.

Yes, this commenter makes a good point.

Why are some teachers like this?

Yup, this would have worked fine.

The teacher shouldn’t have been so vindictive, but I don’t know that this student did anything other than her work. She really should have finished her work on the same day as everyone else, though.

Regardless, it is good that she was able to graduate on time and without too much trouble. No matter how hard her teacher tried to make it.