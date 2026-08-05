Boss Picks Pizza Place for “Team Bonding”—Completely Ignores Employee’s Medical Condition

Would you be upset if your supervisor picked a restaurant for a team building activity that only served food you couldn’t eat?

In this story, one employee is in this exact situation, and she’s pretty annoyed about it. She has Celiac which means she needs to steer clear of gluten, but the restaurant her supervisor picked for a team building activity has a warning on their website that it’s probably not a good idea to eat there if you’re sensitive to gluten.

She’s wondering if she should talk to her supervisor about the situation.

Keep reading for all the details and to decide what you would do in her situation.

WIBTA if I called out my supervisor for scheduling a team dinner at a place I can’t eat at. So, I have Celiac. I’m pretty open about it. My supervisor knows i have celiac and don’t eat out much. My job requires me to travel solo around my territory. I manage by bringing my own food or doing a good amount of research on restaurants in the cities I service.

Uh-oh!

However, my supervisor wants to pull many of us in from the field for 2 days for a “team building” day. They scheduled a team dinner at a pizza place. I checked their menu. It actually says, “GLUTEN SENSITIVE If you have extreme allergies to gluten or Celiac Disease, this may not be the menu for you. Our pizza dough is made from scratch each day – which means there is loose flour in our kitchens. Items on this menu may come into contact with gluten. Only you and your health care provider will know if this type of incidental cross contact with gluten may be harmful to you.

This does seem insensitive.

I’m fine not eating. Im used to it. But considering this is a “team building” dinner I feel they could have chosen a place that allowed for everyone to eat.

I don’t think it would hurt to mention to the supervisor ahead of time that she won’t be able to eat at the restaurant. The supervisor probably didn’t intentionally pick a place that would make OP feel excluded.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person thinks she should talk to her supervisor.

Another person suggests doing some research.

Here’s more encouragement to talk to her supervisor as long as she’s respectful.

The manager probably didn’t intentionally try to exclude her.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about an employee who decided to push back against time micromanagement.

As far as that last comment, no, I don’t think she has talked to her supervisor about it yet. I think that’s what she’s asking about. She’s phrasing it as “calling him out,” but what she really means is mentioning it to him at all.

I’m pretty sure the supervisor has no idea someone on the team won’t be able to eat at this restaurant. I like the suggestion of finding a couple alternative pizza places to suggest. If her manager knows she’s not going to be able to eat anything at the restaurant he picked, I assume he would happily switch to one of the restaurants she suggests. At least, that’s what a manager who actually cares about his team would do.

She needs to bring this up instead of resenting the decision in silence.

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