She Discovered Her Neighbor’s Kids Had Stripped Her Grape Vine—So She Started Building a Case

Nothing quite prepares you for stepping outside on an ordinary evening and realizing a piece of your property has inexplicably vanished.

One homeowner dealt with that very dilemma when she discovered her beloved grape vine (a small seasonal joy that had taken years to grow) was ruthlessly chopped down by her elderly neighbor’s adult children.

Now confronting a bare, stripped fence, she’s collecting photographic evidence while figuring out how to respond to what looks like a clear act of trespassing.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

Neighbor cut all my grapes down today My next door neighbor used to have a double fence with me, she was very concerned about her property line and privacy.

This homeowner sets the scene.

My fence is waist high chain link. Anyways, her fence broke, she ended up tearing it down, leaving my fence as the only fence. This fence is beautifully entwined with a producing grape vine. I enjoy it every summer.

But soon her enjoyment came to an abrupt end.

I came outside tonight to take the dog out and chill, and quickly realized something was wrong. The grape vine, along the entire length of my yard, was GONE. There is no way to cause this much damage without encroaching on my private property.

The homeowner thought fast and started documenting everything.

All the bundles of grapes are gone. They left all the vegetation on the driveway of her house, on her side of the fence. I’m going to go take photographic evidence. Honestly, I don’t know what to do. I know they trespassed and cut beyond the fence line (per city rules). The woman next door passed away, and it’s her children “sprucing” up the place to assumably sell. Still, I’m angry. My fence is ugly and naked now, no beautiful cascading vines. What do I do?

This story is wrong on so many levels.

What did Reddit think?

This user calls this exactly what it is.

The non-emergency police line exists for reasons like this.

This reader can’t imagine going through something like this.

Maybe it’s time to take this to court.

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Grapes don’t fall off a fence on their own, and vegetation doesn’t end up neatly piled on someone else’s driveway by accident.

Losing a producing grape vine that took years to grow goes way beyond just a minor inconvenience. It’s a real loss of something she actively enjoyed every summer.

There’s really no excuse that the neighbor could give that would redeem them from this act of horrible judgement.

Nothing gives you license to damage a neighbor’s property without consequence.

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