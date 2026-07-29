Her Family Went to Disneyland Without Her—and Now She Wonders if Rejecting Their Souvenir Was Wrong

Being left out hurts even more when the people involved keep reminding you about it.

One young woman learned that after her mother planned a family trip to Disneyland without her.

She wanted to go more than anything, but her family told her she couldn’t afford it.

But what really hurt was that they took everyone else, including relatives and their partners.

Now they’re brining her home a souvenir, but it doesn’t make her feel any better.

Read on to see what you think about this whole thing.

AITA for not being grateful about a souvenir bought on a trip I was excluded from? I (19F) was kicked out at 15 to live with my grandfather (82M) so my mother (45F) could live with her boyfriend, now husband, and my sister (13F). Two years ago, I was told by my mother we were going to Disneyland in 2030 when my sister graduates high school. I didn’t expect much, as we’ve been told similar things and they never happened. A year later, my sister called me and said THEY were going next year. I got so excited because I’ve always wanted to go.

Her mother made it clear she would not be attending.

My mother then butted in and said, “No, we’re going. You can’t afford it.” Keep in mind, I was 17 at the time, working a part-time job for less than minimum wage. What average 17 y/o can afford an international holiday? I was livid, then just sad. I’ve always wanted to go to LA, ESPECIALLY Disneyland. My whole family went, even my stepbrother (late 20’sM) and his girlfriend is going because they “paid for themselves,” which I find extremely hard to believe. My sister even went in BUSINESS CLASS, but I couldn’t even go in economy. I would’ve happily put all the money I had into doing so if it meant I could go.

Now, they won’t stop rubbing it in her face.

It was constantly rubbed in my face by my mother and sister. My grandfather felt so bad, he wanted to help pay, but he couldn’t, and even if he could, I wouldn’t expect or want him to. He was forced to look after their dogs. I feel like a brat for being upset. I have a roof over my head, clothes on my back, and food in my pantry, but this hurts my soul. It’s the one place on planet Earth I want to visit, and my whole family is there but me. They’re currently in LA, having the time of their lives. They bought me a souvenir, but I just don’t want it. I don’t think it makes up for the fact that you left your firstborn child behind because she couldn’t afford it AS A CHILD. AITA?

Wow! That sounds like such an unfair situation.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about it.

According to this comment, the mother chose the rest of the family over her.

Yes! Let’s hope!

Her mother is pretty bad.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a student who did the math and figured out he was better off skipping school than serving detention if he forgot his ID.

This reader feels bad that her mother is so terrible.

The souvenir doesn’t even come close to making up for this.

Her mother knew how much that trip meant to her, and she still left her behind while making room for everyone else.

Then she rubbed the whole thing in her face and expected a gift to somehow make it better.

Clearly, the daughter isn’t ungrateful. She’s hurt, and her mother gave her plenty of reasons to feel that way.

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