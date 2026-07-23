Her Neighbor Blasts Music Late at Night and Won’t Stop — Her Landlord Is No Help, So She’s Running Out of Options

Have you ever had a noisy neighbor, like a really noisy neighbor who is really loud late at night when you’re trying to sleep?

If you were in that situation, what would you do? Would you contact the landlord, call the police, get some earplugs, try talking to the neighbor, or move? It seems like there are lots of options, and at least one of them should work, right?

In this story, one person feels like they’re going crazy because of their noisy neighbor, but nothing they have tried so far has helped. They’re desperate for peace and quiet, but they’d settle for revenge. Moving doesn’t seem to be an option, and they’re not sure what to do.

It sounds like a really stressful situation, but there has to be a solution. Let’s read all about it.

Noisy neighbor! Bylaw/Police/Landlord no help I’m running into an issue with a neighbor, young guy likes to blast his music throughout all hours of the day and night… I work nights and it wakes me out of a dead sleep. It actually vibrates my whole place so i couldnt even sleep in the bathroom tub to escape it… I cant do headphones or ear plugs due to a lot of infections as a kid among other medical issues.

Let’s see what OP has tried so far.

I’ve tried talking to this person… they lie through their teeth. I’ve tried contacting Bylaw as there is noise laws for apartment dwellings… police… landlord who claims the Landlord and Tenant board has ignored them after 5 attempts to evict this guy. Frankly I think my landlord is lying about it because they also stated that the guys toilet is running constantly and overall he is costing them more than he pays in rent… Only thing is as per said Landlord and Tenant board… landlords can give 24 hours notice to the tenant to get in and do any necessary repairs… as well informed me they cant just evict him because he is on the lease… BUT he took over the apartment from his mother who was the ACTUAL one on the lease…

He’s tried everything.

I think they dont want this guy gone because he pays twice as much as i do in rent. That being said I’ve all but harassed all services trying to get this matter to stop and now the kid is laughing about it… I’ve even gone so far as to try “fair is fair” and blast my music but he thrives on that.

OP is fed up and doesn’t know what to do.

I don’t know what else to do honestly… its effecting my health, its effecting my sanity… no one seems to be helping, local law enforcement in this town is regarded as a joke in this town as is bylaw and landlords notoriously known as slum lords. Cant afford to move I got in before the rent hike so I can decently afford to live with my current monthly rent… Anyone got any ideas? Hell I will even take ideas on how to torment a 25 year old with an attitude problem that doesn’t involve violating any laws myself because as this world would have it the jerks can get away with everything and the ones who try to play by the rules suffer when they slip up. Basically I need this kid to lose this as he thinks its just one giant funny game.

What else can he do?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who spent days clearing his land only to find his neighbor snuck over and planted a tree.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

Here’s an idea that might work.

Here’s another creative solution.

This person would focus on the landlord.

Here’s another idea for revenge.

All of those ideas could possibly help, but going after the landlord or blasting noise when the neighbor is trying to rest might be the most effective options. Glitter and bad smells might make OP feel better, but it probably won’t stop the noise.

It’s too bad moving isn’t an option, but if OP pesters the landlord enough, maybe he’ll actually do something about the awful neighbor.

Peace and quite shouldn’t be too much to ask when you’re trying to sleep.

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