Her Neighbor Told the Landlord Her Houseguests Had Secretly Moved In—But That Wasn’t the Whole Story

There’s nothing worse than a lying neighbor who is out to get you especially if the lies are believable enough to people who matter, like the landlord.

In this story, a renter is really frustrated by their neighbor who lied and said they let a family member move in with them. It’s not true at all, but the landlord is believing the lies and fining the renter.

I’d be really frustrated in this situation too. Is there anything that can be done about it?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA Neighbor & Landlord AITA For starters my landlord lied to me instead of being straighttorward because my neighbor lied to him. I got a semi heads up on my landlord visiting. He claimed he was coming to inspect the property to make sure all was good for winter, which was a lie. It was a surprise inspection because my neighbor maliciously lied to our landlord telling him I had a family member & their dogs (which I will explain later) are living with me when she knew they are only here visiting. They are visiting me for a bit before they leave the state for about 7 months.

There was an issue with the dogs.

Yes they are here with their (originally) 2 dogs (it is a pet friendly place, all my other neighbors have their dogs running around) as they were being fostered. This is where a problem happened. One of the dogs was pregnant. The person that was fostering the family members dogs did not inform us until a few hours before pick up that one was pregnant then refused to tell us how far along she was. We were expecting early stages, so we were expecting to take of it.

But the dog was actually about to give birth.

Unfortunately that was not the case. The puppies were born within a few days of them getting here. During that time my family member was searching for another place to be to avoid them being born at my place. Now I’m being threatened with eviction or rent increase as compensation for them visiting me all because my neighbor lied and said they were living with me, apparently visiting for a week is living with someone.

OP knows which neighbor it is.

Funny enough the neighbor that said that is the same neighbor who is falling behind on bills & rent and is regretting not renting the place I’m in. Oh yeah and on top of all that my landlord will be doing routine inspections, with a heads up. The only reason I know which neighbor it was is because the landlord & neighbor outed themselves with certain details. I will be speaking further with my landlord tomorrow. Also the landlord has been showing favoring her side. My guess is that it’s because she’s lived here longer than me.

That is ridiculous! Is there a way to prove that the family member was only there a week?

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

Maybe they can prove the family member is visiting.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighbors who were sick of their hedge getting demolished, so they put a surprise inside.

This is what I think too.

If the family member is flying, plane tickets should work. If they’re driving, maybe there’s another way to prove that the visit is short, such as a hotel reservation confirmation or something.

The neighbor sounds awful, and it’s obvious the neighbor wants OP’s apartment. It’s too bad the landlord is believing the lies.

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