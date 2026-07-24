Her Persistent Complaints Over Minor Apartment Sounds Prompted a Neighbor to Point Out the Reality of Shared Walls

If you lived in an apartment building in the middle of town, would you expect it to be perfectly quiet, or would you expect to hear a fair bit of noise?

In this story, one tenant who lives in a building like this doesn’t think the noise is excessive, but certainly it’s not perfectly quiet either. Everyone who lives in this building seems okay with the noise level except for one person. This person complains about even minor noises.

That led the tenant to ask the neighbor a question that may have been rude.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for suggesting that a neighbour should move out of a large apartment complex/the town centre if they dislike noise? I live in a large Victorian house which has been converted into 7 one-bedroom apartments. The building is located in the centre of the town I live in on a major street (1 min walk from where the main sports stadium is and many nearby shops/bars). It’s a noisy area and noise also comes from the different apartments in the building. This isn’t a problem for myself or most other tenants – however one person in the building constantly complains about the noise.

Here are some examples of the types of noise the neighbor complains about.

I’m not talking about excessive noise here, more things like the door opening and closing or bins being emptied outside. Earlier today this person angrily confronted me about the ‘noise’ from my apartment which consisted of my using a blender at lunchtime briefly and accidentally slamming a door as I carried laundry and had no free hands. I agree these things were probably audible from her flat but I don’t think people should have a right to complain about them (or other noise) if they’ve chosen to live in this property. After all, it’s not like I’m having wild parties and there are detached houses for the same rental price just outside of the town centre.

OP had a question.

Given these factors I straight up told this neighbour that “look if you don’t like noise, why then did you choose to live in a large 7 person house in the town centre? if it bothers you so much rent a detached property on the outskirts”. Said neighbour didn’t respond however others in the building thought this was rude. AITA?

I think it’s a legitimate question. Perhaps the neighbor didn’t realize living in an apartment would be so loud, but if she dislikes noise so much, it might be best to move.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person is on OP’s side.

Another person thinks the phrasing could’ve been nicer.

Here’s a suggestion to talk to the landlord.

Everyone seems to think the neighbor is the one in the wrong.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barn owner who wants to evict a tenant who promised to build stalls but never did.

The neighbor is complaining about ridiculously small things. I can’t even imagine what she’d do if she actually did have crazy loud neighbors. She should be grateful that the noises she hears are things like a door slam or a blender.

If she doesn’t want to hear any noises from her neighbors, she really needs to move to a house somewhere instead of an apartment building.

Was it rude to tell her that? Maybe, but maybe she’ll think about it and actually move. Asking the obvious question might make her realize she’s living in the wrong place.

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