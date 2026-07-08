Her School Says No Overtime — So When Her Hours Are Up She Walks Out — Even When the Principal Tries to Stop Her

Imagine working part time hours, and you’re not allowed to work overtime. What would you do if your boss scheduled you for too many hours one week meaning that you would have to work overtime (which you’re not allowed to do) or leave early?

In this story, one teacher was in this situation. It was the week of the end of year high school exams. She was scheduled to monitor the classroom for a certain number of hours, but by the time Friday rolled around, she had to leave early in order to not work overtime.

Keep reading to see how the principal reacted when she informed her that she needed to leave. It’s pretty entertaining!

The principal of the school asked everyone to be 30 min early for the exam. 30 or so hours of overtime were paid, and she had to monitor students herself. I’m a teacher. The principal we had at our school was the kind who got to this position because it was a way to escape teaching students (she was a teacher before taking the exam to be principal, which is common) and to flaunt the little authority it got her. One of the issues I had with her was about punctuality. She was especially tough about it, which would have been fine if she weren’t herself systematically late to everything. I loathe hypocrites, and it makes our job especially difficult to ask students to be on time at classes when the principal was half an hour late at a meeting she scheduled herself with their parents.

This sounds annoying.

Come the end of year and with it, time for the Baccalauréat (final exam of high school). The students start to receive their convocations for the exam week. When we see their convocations, we’re already mad because the time is wrong (on purpose). It would tell a student they have to be there at 7:30 for a 4h test, without even telling them the test is actually scheduled to start at 8:00 and ends at 12:00. A few days later, the teachers received their own convocations to monitor the tests (it’s usual to get them after the students, though it was particularly late this year). For us, the scheduled time of the test is correct, but it was mentioned on each of our convocations that we had to be present 30 minutes before the start of each test.

They all planned to arrive a few minutes early.

I mean, we aren’t going to be present at 8:00 exactly if the test is scheduled to start at that time. We don’t want to screw the students over. We need a few minutes to get the test papers and let the students in the classroom so that we can start exactly on time. But 5 min is enough, ten at most. And as teachers, we are used to being there slightly before class starts anyway. Most of us simply ignored her and came to the exam on time as usual.

Some teachers worked overtime.

But a dozen of us decided to comply and we sent her emails tallying up the total number of hours we’d be working that week adding that half hour before each test. She answered some nonsense that our tallies were wrong because she wasn’t counting the half hour. We let that pass, we complied and my colleagues declared their overtime. In the end that came to about 30 hours of overtime total for doing nothing that had to be paid. She also did not seem to realize that my email was slightly different than that of my colleagues.

Let’s see why her situation is different.

Me, that’s a bit different, because I work part-time. As such, I’m not allowed to do overtime. The reason for that is because both part-time and overtime are paid more than regular hours, so it has to be either or. Comes Friday. I sent a new email, reminding her about the upcoming issue. No answers. The last 4-hour test of the week starts at 13:00. At 14:25, I ask my colleague monitoring the next room over (who was in on the plan) to cover for me for 5 min. There’s a door between the exam rooms, we can stand there and watch both rooms to let the other take a bathroom break or something like that.

She timed this perfectly.

I go to the principal’s office. I remind her that there is a room full of students with 2h30 left and I don’t know if she’s scheduled someone to take over for me, but I’ve already done all my hours for this week and since I’m not allowed to do overtime, I’m leaving. Now, as a teacher, I take pride in my punctuality and my ability to finish my speech exactly on time. I also purposefully timed this one. Just after I told her I was leaving, I look at my watch, it’s 3 seconds to 14:30. I look at her face while she gathers her thoughts. In three seconds, she went from confusion, to realization, to anger and just as she’s about to answer, it’s time, so I turn around and walk away.

The principal couldn’t stop her.

“What are you doing! Stay here! We’re not finished!” I answer without looking back, “Sorry, it’s 14:30. My work is done. I’m not being paid to listen to you.” I leave while I hear her half coherent threats. She followed me, of course, but couldn’t really talk loudly in the corridors while the exam was taking place. Plus, she still knows that loudly berating a teacher in public in full view and hearing of students would be extremely unprofessional, and she’s the one who’d get in trouble for that.

This is awesome!

More importantly, I know where I’m going. I pass in front of the classroom I was monitoring in earlier. I thank my colleague, points at the principal who’s just catching up, red as a beet, and tell him: “I brought you the principal.” I leave as he greets her, thus intercepting her for me. I learned that she had to monitor the students herself, which must have ticked her off something fierce because she leaves early on Fridays. Next week, obviously, she requested that we had a talk in her office.

She was prepared.

I went with my union representative. We explained to her that it was not difficult to prove that she was the one in the wrong and that if she wanted to escalate the issue, we would have no problem getting it to the administrative tribunal. My union representative also made the open threat of a strike, that I and those who declared their overtime had the support of the union and teaching staff.

It’s really silly for the principal to require teachers to arrive 30 minutes early for no good reason. I’m glad OP left and proved her point.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of employees who walked out of a meeting after hearing about their company’s new overtime policy. Read The Drama →

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

I’m not sure where this person lives, but it sounds awful.

This is a good point!

This is funny (but probably true)!

Here’s a plug for unions.

The principal really should’ve known better since she had to have been in the same union when she was a teacher. Surely, she knew the rules. Of course, if she worked full time instead of part time, maybe she didn’t pay attention to the part time union rules.

It’s funny how OP waited until not just the last minute but the last few seconds before informing the principal that she had to leave. The principal having to cover for her was truly the icing on the cake.

This was a very satisfying story!

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who was pressured to pay for expensive coworker cakes he never agreed to buy. Read The Drama →